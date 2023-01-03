A video of a talented girl playing the piano at Table Bay Mall has been circulating on social media

The entertaining clip shows her fully concentrated as she taps away at the piano keys and plays a classic song

Many netizens were left enthralled by the little pianist’s skill and took to the comments to shower her with love

A musically talented girl amazed local shoppers and South Africans at large after immaculately playing the piano at Table Bay Mall.

Peeps were left utterly impressed by a little girl's piano-playing skills. Image: Desmond Wells/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A video posted by Desmond Wells on Facebook shows the eight-year-old pianist flicking her fingers away at the piano keys with great skill as she plays a classic tune.

“Eight-year-old girl stunned everyone when she started playing the piano in Table Bay Mall! Her talent needs to be shown to the world ,” Desmond wrote.

The girl displayed great talent, playing the complex instrument like a renowned musician who’s been playing all their life. To say she left peeps impressed would be an understatement.

Check out the clip and positive comments below:

Aletta Szalay wrote:

“I just love the positive comments - they are all awesome and very inspiring! This little girl is gifted. The sooner she uses her strengths she will definitely go places. Wow! Wow! Wow!”

Vuli Yeni commented:

“Wonderful. Such lovely music coming from those little fingers. Well done nana.”

Christine Timm replied:

“I often go to Table Bay Mall. The precious pianists that play on that white piano bring such a vibe to the mall.. Keep it up. Glad you saw this Desmond Wells. Bloubergstrand is the place to live for sure.”

Theodora Quinn-George responded:

“Talented WOW, so confident Proud Parents ... That was beautiful to view.”

Lorraine Cockrell commented:

“Wow, all the way from Afrique du Sud , actually "one of our own" lil Maestro's. Absolutely loved her choice of song played as well, could at least identify the song and sing along as I appreciated her amazing talent. Thank you beautiful lil Honey, it was great to listen too. Congrats to your proud Parents & Family.”

Talented woman passionately singing Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ gives people goosebumps

In another story, Briefly News reported that a gorgeous lady with a sultry voice singing Whitney Houston’s track, I Will Always Love You, has social media users buzzing.

In a video posted on Facebook, the babe’s pretty voice impressed many as she passionately sang the hit song.

The clip was posted online by DJ Stacey, with the caption reading: “Damn, goosebumps.”

