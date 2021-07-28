Just Wow: Generous Man Tips Airport Piano Player R148 000, Video Goes Viral

A man in the United States of America has changed another man’s life by donating a sum of R148 000 towards his welfare

Carlos Whitaker took to social media to share this beautiful story and says he was at the airport when he saw a man playing the piano

The man going by the name of @LosWhit on Instagram says the money has now been raised to a staggering R904 000 and the video is going viral

A generous man in the United States displayed true Ubuntu when he donated R148 000 to another suffering from kidney disease. The man decided to share the details on Instagram.

Carlos Whitaker, @loswhit, posted a video clip on the social networking platform and recounted the story, saying he arrived at the airport and met the guy playing his piano.

He decided to tip him R148 000 ($10 000) and says the total money raised is now at a substantial R904 000 ($61 000).

The post reads:

@DanicaMckellar said:

“Talking heads stoking outrage... so perfectly put. Love you and the unity you promote, my friend!!"

@DerekWebb said:

“Unbelievable. Wow Los. That’s using your powers for good, man.”

@MrdaveHollis said:

“I love that you had plans, and those plans changing were complicit in changing this man’s life."

@IsraelHougthon said:

“Bro. You’re amazing for this.”

@Mountaingirlmelodies said:

“So, you’re the kind of human who has events cancelled and it affects your income and you do this for others. Cue, “What the world needs now, is love sweet love”…. may you be blessed back beyond measure for being the catalyst in this man’s precious life! Couldn’t love you more!”

@DeeResendiz said:

“I love that you see people. Such a good reminder to pay attention to the people God puts in your path.”

@Armslaurie said:

“I love how you turned from your disappointment with the cancellations (including the $ aspect of that) to bless someone else - financially, but so much more.”

“Wow”: A Johannesburg good Samaritan brings a smile to a stranger

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that it’s another story of a Good Samaritan who has actually gone out of his way to inspire and help someone in Johannesburg is becoming a hit on social media.

According to a post shared by Benedict Shawn Little via ImStaying Facebook page, a man came from nowhere to help ease his stress whilst looking for a photocopy just outside the Randburg traffic department.

He says he wanted to make a photocopy of a learner’s licence and as he was struggling, a man came up with a plan and made means for him to get the copy as quickly as possible.

