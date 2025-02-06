The South African rising star Nontokozo Mkhize reached her first biggest career milestone

The songstress surpassed the multi-award-winning global star Adele on Spotify charts with her hit song Esandleni

Mkhize shared the exciting news on her Instagram page with her fans and followers

Nontokozo Mkhize dethrones Adele on Spotify charts.

South African young musicians continue to put our country's flag on top and never cease to make us proud musically.

Recently, the young rising songstress Nontokozo Mkhize who is best known for her hit TikTok song Esandleni, reached her first huge career milestone as she excitedly announced that she had surpassed the multi-award-winning global superstar Adele on Spotify charts.

Mkhize shared the news of her surpassing one of Adele's biggest songs Easy On Me just after Adele announced her sudden break from music.

According to Drum, Mkhize's song broke the all-time record for the biggest weekly streams received for any solo song on Mzansi's Spotify by a female artist.

In her Instagram post, she wrote:

"And with a mighty east wind, the Lord made a way through the sea. All night, the wind blew, transforming the seabed into dry land. The Israelites walked through the heart of the sea, with towering walls of water on either side! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽TO GOD BE THE GLORY!!!!!!"

What you need to know about Nontokozo Mkhize

The Afro-soul singer and songwriter, whose real name is Nontokozo Hlengwa, began singing in 2017 as a vocal artist and has worked with artists such as Benjamin Dube, Mondli Ngcobo, Naima Kay, Dumi Mkokstad and Sjava.

Last year, Mkhize decided to take a leap of faith and pursue her solo career, which happened to prove that it was her biggest achievement yet. The songstress has also released her first debut single, Lu Strong, featuring the award-winning singer and songwriter Nomfundo Moh.

Nontokozo Mkhize surpassed Adele on Spotify charts.

