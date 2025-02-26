Sha Sha discussed her latest Amapiano hits, Ndawana and Eglasini , revealing that the studio's laid-back vibe inspired the party anthem

The BET Award-winning singer emphasised the importance of staying connected with her fans through interviews, content creation, and new music

She expressed gratitude for her journey from Zimbabwe to South Africa and shared her ambition to break into the international music scene, hoping to collaborate with artists like Tems and Ayra Starr

Zimbabwean-born songstress Shamiso Mapimbiro, popularly known as Sha Sha, is undoubtedly one of the biggest female Amapiano stars in the world. Affectionately dubbed the "Queen of Amapiano," she spoke to Briefly News about the inspiration behind her latest releases, Eglasini and Ndawana.

Sha Sha talks about her latest music

Sha Sha has been away for a while, but she came back to the music scene bearing gifts. The BET Award-winner had her fans jumping with joy when she announced the release of her banger Ndawana, featuring Kelvin Momo and Skyes, in September last year.

Sha Sha did not waste time, as she also dropped another summer banger, Eglasini, a few weeks after Ndawana. The song, which is performing beyond expectations, is a collaboration with Tyler ICU, Scotts Maphuma, 2woshort, and Tyrone Dee.

Speaking to Briefly News about the inspiration behind Eglasini, the singer said she received several beats from Tyler ICU, and that particular one stood out to her. She added that she reached out to Scotts Maphuma and 2woshort to help work on the song. She said:

"I think the vibe in the studio and the energy in the studio kind of inspired what the record was going to be 'cuz it was so laid-back and was so chilled. We said we are doing a party song, a good time song, so let's try and do that. It was just vibes in the studio."

Sha Sha on how she keeps the momentum going

The award-winning singer and songwriter noted that the most important thing in her career is keeping in touch with her fanbase. She said that following the major success of her two singles, Ndawana and Eglasini, released late last year, she has been conducting interviews, creating content for her fans, and, of course, making more music.

"We continue with the interviews, content creation, as well as more music. I'm currently still in the studio coming up with more singles for the year. Keeping in touch with my fanbase helps drive the whole momentum of what we have done with Ndawana and Eglasini."

Sha Sha talks about being called the Queen of Amapiano

Sha Sha is among many Zimbabwean artists thriving in South Africa. The singer, who hails from Mutare in the neighbouring country, said she never imagined she would dominate Amapiano in Mzansi.

"I spent seven good years in Zim trying to find my voice. Thank God I was with Audius Mtawarira, who is like a mentor and father figure to me. He helped me find my voice and went through an artist development program with me. I am grateful for that journey because it prepared me for what I am currently doing, from 2019 to this point, and being called the Queen of Amapiano and the few wins I have gotten.

"I never expected it; I never saw it coming. I always believed I would do great things with my music, but I never believed that I would come to a completely different country, and being Zimbabwean, people crowning me in a different genre, in a different country—that is just God's blessing and favour."

Sha Sha sets sights on the international music industry

The singer has worked with some of the biggest names in the South African music industry, from Kelvin Momo to Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the Tender Love hitmaker said she wants to tap into the international music industry. Sha Sha hopes to work with the likes of Tems and Ayra Starr.

"I would really love to tap into the international space right now. For me, someone who stood out is Tems, Ayra, and also Lucky Daye. I would really love to tap into that industry. I should start travelling to London, Lagos, and Nigeria to see who I will end up meeting out there."

