Zimbabwean celebrities have been dominating the South African entertainment scene for years. Several SA stars, such as Ringo Madlingozi, Makhadzi, Priddy Ugly, and DJ Tira, have collaborated with musicians from the neighbouring country.

Five female celebrities with Zimbabwean roots who are dominating in South Africa. Image: @nadianakai, @shashaofficial and @beritaafrosoul

Source: Instagram

Zimbabwean celebs are not the only ones thriving in South Africa. Uncle Waffles, who hails from Swaziland, is also doing well in the industry.

Briefly News looks at some female celebrities with Zimbabwean heritage thriving in Mzansi.

Nadia Nakai becoming the most prominent female rapper in SA

Nadia Nakai has been open about her Zimbabwean roots. The rapper, undoubtedly one of the most popular female rappers in South Africa and Africa, revealed during Young, Famous & African that she is a first-generation South African with Zimbabwean heritage.

The Amai rapper sparked a buzz on social media when she changed her BET Award nomination from Zimbabwe to South Africa. Speaking during an interview after the ordeal, Nadia noted that she wants to be known as a South African rapper because her father is South African, while her mother is Zimbabwean.

Shasha dominating the Amapiano industry

Charmaine Shamiso Mapimbiro, popularly known as Sha Sha, earned the title Queen of Amapiano after realising back-to-back hits like Woza and Tender Love.

Although originally from Mutare, Zimbabwe, Sha Sha has worked with several artists, including Kelvin Momo and the Scorpion Kings.

Chiedza "Chi" Mhende showing her incredible acting skills

Chiedza Mhende became a household name when she played Wandile Radebe in Generations: The Legacy. Chi secured several acting gigs on internationally acclaimed shows like Queen Sono.

Chiedza has solidified her status as a voice-over artist and director in front of the camera and behind the scenes

Berita finding success in South Africa

Afro-Soul singer Berita, real name Gugulethu Khumalo, found love and success in South Africa. The talented singer and guitarist was married to controversial music executive Nota Baloyi.

Born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city, Berita has made a name for herself in South Africa and beyond, thanks to her emotive lyrics and powerful performances.

Berita is among the many Zimbabwean stars who broke into the South African entertainment scene. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The multi-talented Kim Jayde thriving in Mzansi

According to The South African, Kim Jayde was born and bred in Bulawayo. The media personality later moved to South Africa for her tertiary and has been taking over the creative industry.

Kim Jayde has found success in TV presenting, content creation and securing collaborations with top brands.

