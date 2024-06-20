Rumoured celebrity couple Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida were all smiles in their new picture

The viral photo shared by the Twitter blog page @MDNnewss fueled the couple's romance rumours

Mzansi peeps went crazy over the photo, with many fans noting that there is chemistry between them

Media personalities Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida enjoyed some time away together and shared a picture online.

Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida fueled dating rumours with their recent picture. Image: @Shudufhadzomusida, @mmponyane

Source: Instagram

What Maps and Shudufhadzo got up?

If some people were not convinced that Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida were a couple, this new picture might change their minds. The two looked joyful in the photos, which were shared by the Twitter blog page @MDNnewss.

It seems as though the couple enjoyed some wine tasting during what looked like their date night.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi convinced Maps and Shudu are an item

The viral photo further fueled romance rumours forever lurking all over them. They never addressed the rumours; however, fans spotted that the two of them would always be in similar locations.

The most recent was their getaway in Seychelles, where Shudu was forever lurking under Maps Maponyane's pictures. Some trolls even labelled her thirsty, while others noted she might be smitten.

What Mzansi has to say

Social media peeps pointed out that there is chemistry between them and that they would make a great couple.

@_Lolo_Pat shared:

"They are so beautiful though."

@__ThapeloM lauded:

"Beautiful couple, no drama, no nothing. It's just love and more love for them."

@unwindwithOkuhl argued:

"Celebrities are really not having it easy, you have to always keep showing that you're happy."

@Ntebo_Mo mentioned:

"I’m happy for Maps, but it should’ve been me and Shudu next to each other."

Maps and Shudu have the best time at the Durban July

In a previous report from Briefly News, Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo both attended the 2023 Durban July. They were cosied on the flight back to Johannesburg.

They also allegedly travelled together from the King Shaka Airport to OR Tambo International Airport and couldn't hide their affection. Maps is known to be unlucky in love, and he's usually involved with only the finest ladies in the entertainment industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News