AfroSoul singer Berita posted a stunning photo showing off her facecard on social media recently

Social media users reacted to the post, saying Berita looked gorgeous, and many mentioned her ex-husband

The reactions to her viral photo were hilarious, as some people professed their never-ending love for Berita

Mzansi gushed over Berita's striking beauty. Image: Beritaafrosoul

Source: Instagram

One thing about SA men and women is that they never shy away from telling it like it is when it comes to Berita.

The Thandolwethu hitmaker posted a stunning photo, but did not include a caption to accompany it. Instead, Berita added a star emoji, but that was not enough to keep curious fans at bay.

From time to time, Berita had always posted pictures that showcased her facecard, and trolls would come for her ex-husband, Nota Baloyi. She recently gave him credit for helping her win a SAMA.

Back in July, she posted a snap dressed in a long, elegant midnight blue dress.

What SA says about Berita?

Below are some of the responses from peeps under her post:

@mudau_evans reacted:

"He fumbled the one beautiful woman.My goat threw awar a gem."

@Mpho15545237 asked:

"Is there a new album coming out?"

@against_biased said:

"Nota fumbled by failing to create Nota jr. with you."

@Black08902548 gushed:

"Berita are you seeing anyone? I intend to put in my CV?"

@XVIX9V stated:

"Lord Nota really fumbled here."

@MRalebaken54100 questioned:

"You are beautiful, sis. Where are you hiding?"

"You are dearly loved and very beautiful, Berita. I hope you are happy wherever you are. Take good care of yourself, mncwaaa."

@ThobaniMpungos2 reacted:

"Bafo, he is always angry since."

What Berita had to say about Nota divorce

Berota and Nota separated in 2022, two years after getting married. On social media, the singer alluded to feeling unsafe as a result of her marriage to Nota. She called the executive irresponsible.

“I have been quiet because my safety has been a huge concern. This man is extremely irresponsible, reckless and unruly. He simply does not listen to anyone. I do not condone his actions. I cannot even begin to count the numerous times he has erred in his speech,” she wrote. “The bullying and disgrace I have faced publicly and privately is painful. I missed very big red flags.”

She said that she had to choose between her marriage and her own safety:

“The day I decided to leave my marriage is the day I had to choose between being married and being alive. “For me, the one thing I did not want to do was give up. Whatever goes down, at least let's go down fighting. I still need to prove to myself that I am as principled as I want to be, and that's what motivated me to do that.”

Meanwhile, Nota ensured that he made a lasting impression on the day of his divorce settlement. “I was satisfied. I gave her a hug, and I wished her the best, and then my dad and I left.”

Berita bags qualification

In a previous report from Briefly News, Berita was elated after securing a qualification at the University of Pretoria. The graduate also revealed that she would now shift her focus to working on her MBA.

Peeps toasted to the singer, saying she has every reason to celebrate her wins outside of music.

