A woman shared her old paper dolls book, instantly taking 90s kids back to their childhood days when imagination did all the heavy lifting and entertainment was simple but meaningful

The simple game reminded viewers of creativity, patience, and growing up before digital distractions, when cutting paper outfits and dressing dolls felt like the highlight of the afternoon

Many recalled sitting on the floor carefully cutting along the lines, swapping tiny outfits, and playing for hours without needing WiFi, data, or a charging cable

A nostalgic TikTok video featuring an old paper dolls book transported South Africans back to the 90s, reminding them of imagination, simplicity, and the joy of childhood games before screens took over.

The picture on the left showed Phumi wearing glasses and walking on he streets. Image: @phumiey

Source: TikTok

A woman brought back childhood memories after sharing her old paper dolls book. TikTok user @phumiey posted the video on 9 February 2026 at an unknown location. In the clip, she flipped through the worn pages of the book many 90s kids grew up with. The simple paper outfits and characters immediately sparked nostalgia.

Paper dolls were once a popular pastime before smartphones and tablets took over. Children would carefully cut out outfits and change the dolls for hours. It required patience and imagination. For many South Africans, it was one of the most affordable forms of entertainment. The book represented creativity during simpler times.

Throwback childhood memories resurface

The comment section quickly filled with memories. People spoke about sitting on the floor cutting neatly along the lines. Others joked about losing the tiny paper tabs that held the dresses in place. Many admitted they had forgotten about the game until the video reminded them.

The clip by a 90s baby user @phumiey15 showed how small objects can hold big memories. It reminded viewers of childhood afternoons without Wi-Fi or screen time. Sometimes all it takes is an old book to bring back laughter and warmth from the past.

The screenshot on the left showed the bedroom which was made from a magazine picture. Image: @phumiey

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

mmathapelo443 said:

“Ma 2k are very confused. 😂😂😂”

Inga Royalteee said:

“The original vision board.”

Sihle said:

“I remember cutting out the iPhone 5S and sticking it to cardboard. 😭😭”

Popis said:

“We used to call it soccer.”

Msmatlala 🇿🇦 said:

“We called it Game House this side. 😭😭 The Home Choice book was a treasure to us. Gone are the days”

Cheyenne said:

“They used to smell so good. 😭”

Nyiko Manganyi said:

“Music book. Tamia, Mariah Carey, Destiny’s Child, Brandy… eeei, memories.”

CrycozIhurtyourfeelings said:

“My therapist told me I did this as a child to feel safe.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

