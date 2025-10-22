"You're Taking Me Back": South African Woman Teaches US Kids Indigenous Games
- A South African woman in the US shared a video of her teaching American kids to play traditional African games
- The video reminded many viewers of their own childhood memories, where simple games carried cultural meaning and joy
- Audiences praised the cultural revival and celebrated the effort to share South African heritage with the world
"South Africans felt a wave of nostalgia after seeing a local woman teaching American kids traditional African games, which sparked fond childhood memories.
On 21 September 2025, TikTok user @ceezaah, a South African woman currently living in the United States, shared a heart-warming video showing her American kids learning how to play traditional African games. In the viral clip, the children are seen playing a well-known indigenous game where players throw a ball at each other while another player quickly stacks tins in a pile before being hit. The short but nostalgic video immediately caught the attention of South Africans online, as it reminded many of their childhood days filled with laughter, competition, and community play. The post became a cultural bridge between continents, showing how simple games can connect people across different backgrounds.
The video offered more than just fun; it showed how indigenous games can help children learn teamwork, movement, and rhythm while connecting to cultures beyond their own. Games like the one featured have deep roots in South African townships and rural communities, where children used to play them using homemade balls and recycled tins. For many South Africans, these games represent a time of creativity and simplicity, before digital entertainment took over. Seeing them revived in a modern classroom reminded viewers that culture lives on through shared experiences, no matter where you are in the world.
Indigenous play revives nostalgic childhood memories
Within a short time, the video shared by content creator @ceezaah received thousands of likes and sparked emotional comments from users who grew up playing the same games. South Africans online reminisced about their own childhoods, describing how they used to play in dusty streets with friends from morning until sunset. The video’s popularity proved that cultural nostalgia remains a powerful connector, and that even something as small as a traditional game can ignite waves of national pride among people far from home.
Viewers felt joy and appreciation for the woman’s effort to keep South African traditions alive abroad. Many said it was refreshing to see younger generations being introduced to something meaningful from African heritage. The post became a celebration of identity, childhood, and the unspoken connection that South Africans share through their roots.
Mzansi reacted to the video
Fifi wrote:
“We used to call it Chicago.”
Reina said:
“Yho bathiog Chicago! 😩 You reminded me of my childhood, Chicago, bhadi, mgusha, mokoko, skip di ball.”
Mrs O commented:
“Awesome, this is beautiful, next umgusha. 😅 Technology really killed the fun.”
Bonnita said:
“Bhathi or Chicago; in the outskirts of Polokwane in Limpopo, those were my childhood games. 💃”
lerato_in_capetown shared:
“This sent me right back to my childhood.”
Ma Zwide wrote:
“Proudly South African sport play.”
Malindz said:
“Yes, those were the days bakithi. 🥰😂”
Mrs Phindi commented:
“Chicago or Drop ma tin. 😅🥰”
Lip added:
“This is the best thing I’ve seen in the past week. 🥺❤”
Check out the TikTok video below:
