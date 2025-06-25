A TikTok video shows some Jamaican people playing a game that looked familiar to many South Africans

Online users were fascinated as they watched the woman taking part in an indigenous game, which many people related to on TikTok

The Jamaican Americans' video went viral, as viewers were completely engrossed in the fun game they were playing

One video shows some Jamaican Americans who were playing a fun game. The clip of the women playing the childhood game was a familiar sight for other people from different countries, including South Africans.

Jamaican-Americans played a traditional game that is well-known in South Africa. Image: @theofficalo

Source: TikTok

The videos of the Jamaicans playing received thousands of likes on TikTok as the post caught people's attention. Many from South Africa were amazed to see others from a different country playing a familiar game.

Jamaican-Americans play South African game

In a video by @theofficialo, Jamaican-American women were playing a game that uses a piece of string that players have to jump in between in various styles. The game usually gets progressively harder, and the two players on each end of the string have to move it higher, making jumping between the strings more difficult.

The game is popularly known as legusha in South Africa. GroundUp describes the game as unopey'ntana, an indigenous game and is popularly played among children in townships or at school. In South Africa, children can also use pantyhose, which have been cut to form strings that are tied together. The game also changes according to levels, with the ankles as the lowest level and the head as the highest level. When the string gets to the head, it is considered the most difficult part of the game.

Many childhood games are often indigenous traditional games. Image: PixelCatchers

Source: Getty Images

SA amazed by Americans playing legusha

Many people commented on the video, amazed that the traditional game seems to be universal in certain communities. South Africans shared their thoughts on the popular game.

WW was in awe:

"How is this international when we didn’t even have internet that time?"

under where?🪤 commented:

"Legusha le la bora shem 😔"

thapelophalane_ admitted:

"Yohhh legosha la lona le bora byang 👀"

Andile remarked:

"We really are one blood as black people 😭"

quwin wondered:

"This is universal?😭"

6272947gknsn noted:

"We live on different continents yet play the same game."

Apple User597992 added:

"Y’all should come to South Africa we will teach you."

islander._. noted:

"We definitely made ours more difficult than this."

DOSEOF. 💋gushed:

"So nostalgic 😩"

м'ята shared:

"In Ukraine, we just call it an elastic band. best game of my childhood."

Kushh Lee was cheering:

"The memories this brought back 🥰 "

