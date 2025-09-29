A nostalgic video showed neighbours enjoying indigenous South African games from the 90s, sparking memories for viewers

South Africans were reminded of their childhood memories as a nostalgic video of neighbours playing 90s games sparked warm reactions online.

A TikTok user @mimi9009 posted a video on 27 September 2025 showing neighbours playing traditional South African games together, unlocking nostalgic childhood memories. In the video, groups of people could be seen laughing and enjoying themselves while playing indigenous games popular in the 90s. The caption encouraged viewers to embrace the innocence and purity of childlike fun. He wrote:

"The other day, we had so much fun and unlocked childhood memories. Have a heart like that of a child, so innocent and pure!"

These indigenous games, once common in township yards and school playgrounds, remain a cultural treasure for many South Africans. The video highlighted how something as simple as a game can bring people together, reminding viewers of the sense of community that shaped their childhoods. For many, it was a rare and heart-warming moment to see neighbours enjoying such pure entertainment in a busy modern world.

Neighbours brought back nostalgic childhood games

Within just two days, the clip gained over 6,500 likes and more than 600 comments as users celebrated the return of simple joys. Many expressed that the video reminded them of growing up in the 90s and early 2000s, when outdoor games were the highlight of the day. The rapid interaction showed how powerful nostalgia can be when shared online.

Reactions to the video were filled with warmth, as South Africans shared stories of their favourite childhood games and how these moments shaped their youth. The response showed a deep longing for community spirit, simplicity, and the joy of playing outside with friends and neighbours.

Mzansi reacted to the video

W said:

“Let’s normalise playing games in the office to help with mental health. 💛”

Leeling added:

“Kids of today don’t know these games... fun. 🥰😂”

Mrs Lut commented:

“Those were the good times.”

Nami said:

“Millennials are missing their childhoods. 🤣🤣”

Sizeka Rubushe added:

“In my language (isiXhosa), we used to call it UGOQO-TOTI.”

User1271316208144 commented:

“We used to play these games, no TV, no phone. Let’s control our kids; they must have time to play away from phones and TV.”

Userforever said:

“These games taught us many things: teamwork, leadership, accepting defeat, healthy living (exercise), focus, attention to detail, social skills, etc. Dept of Arts and Culture, what do you think about these games?”

Check out the TikTok video below:

