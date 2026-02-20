A woman unboxed a R20,000 wig from Nigeria and admitted she was unsure about the volume, saying it looked slightly thinner than she had expected after seeing the luxurious packaging

She defended the purchase, saying quality and longevity matter more than fullness, explaining that she values hair that lasts for years without shedding over hair that simply looks thick at first glance

South Africans on social media debated whether the wig was worth the price, with some questioning the cost and others arguing that premium hair should be seen as a long-term investment

A luxury box, a R20K price tag, and high expectations set the stage, but once the wig came out, Mzansi had questions about whether the real value was in the hair or just the hype.

The picture on the left showed Beauty Anna posing, showing off her long straight wig. Image: @beautyanna_yelloyelloh.

A woman had social media talking after unboxing a R20,000 wig from Nigeria. The video was posted on 19 February 2026 by @beautyanna_yelloyelloh. The package looked premium from the start, the branding screamed luxury, and the expectations were high.

But once she opened the hair, her reaction changed slightly. User @beautyanna_yelloyelloh admitted she was not fully happy with the volume. It was not as full as she had expected, still, she said she liked how it looked overall. The weave is long, curly, with a full frontal HD lace.

Quality over appearance?

While some viewers focused on the price, she focused on longevity. She explained that quality is not about how full the hair looks at first glance. For her, it is about how long it lasts. She said hair can look the same whether it costs R5K or R20K. The real test is durability.

She revealed that the last time she bought hair was in 2023, and that wig cost around R13,000. She has been wearing it ever since and also praised it for not shedding. Mzansi was divided, some felt the money went into the packaging instead of the product. Others said premium hair is an investment. A few agreed that volume can be fixed, but poor quality cannot. The debate continued in the comments section.

The picture on the left showed the woman unboxing her wig from Nigeria. Image: @beautyanna_yelloyelloh.

Here’s what Mzansi said

ThandoNtsele said:

“Okay, after seeing this video, then yes, it’s worth 20k. The quality of the hair is very good. Plus, the lace is so beautiful. 🔥🔥”

Millie Grace Hair said:

“No, but that’s real raw hair. 🤏😍 HD lace on its own is very expensive.”

Bellaluks said:

“The hair is beautiful, the lace is beautiful, wait until it dries and you comb it. 🔥🔥 Judging from the video you posted of what you wanted, you got exactly what you ordered.”

Tsakane Vero Bilas said:

“Oh, it’s so beautiful… Just not worth 20k 🥺”

Ellé said:

“I really love it a lot. I’d pay R20k for this, definitely it’s high quality.”

Emabomvini asked:

“Please correct this nana. 20k South African currency or 20k Nigerian currency?”

Melissa said:

“It’s pretty, but it seems like the density is lacking… Especially for R20K.”

