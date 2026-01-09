Tributes have flooded in following the death of Crawshay’s Welsh RFC icon Ian Brice, who has died aged 81.

A prominent figure during the 1970s, Brice represented the renowned invitational team before later taking on the role of club president.

His association with the club stretched over five decades, and news of his passing has prompted widespread condolences from across the rugby community.

Crawshay’s Rugby Club released an official statement on their X handle to confirm the passing of Brice.

"It is with enormous sadness that Ian Brice, @CrawshaysRugby Player, Administrator, Trustee, and President died last night after prolonged illness," the Statement reads/

"He has been part of the club for 50 years, and his enormous presence will be missed by the @CrawshaysRugby Club."

Journalist Peter Jackson said that Ian Brice, a prominent and highly respected figure in Welsh rugby and the esteemed president of the renowned Crawshay’s RFC, passed away yesterday following a prolonged illness, and he extended his condolences to Brice’s family and loved ones.

