Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe has returned to Japan after enjoying the festive period with his familu and he showed off his new expensive ride in a recent post on social media.

The 31-year-old had an amazing season with the Boks in the 2025 season, the Rugby Championship, and also helped the team go unbeaten during the end of the year tour.

He is among the most high-profile Springboks players known for his fondness for luxury vehicles. In a recent social media post, he proudly displayed two rides from the German manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, with their combined value estimated at approximately R3.4 million.

Kolbe shows off R2.1 million sleek ride

In a recent post shared by Kolbe on Instagram, the Springboks speedster was seen showing off his brand new ride, which was spotted to be a Range Rover Defender 130.

The Tokyo Sungoliath star's car is said to be worth R2.1 million in the South African automobile market, with the price depending on the configuration and performance the owner wants.

"Small guy Big dreams, thank you to LandRover Japan for looking after me 🙏," the Springboks star captioned his post on Instagram.

Cheslin Kolbe’s fans found humour in his choice of vehicle, with many reacting lightheartedly in the comments.

Adding to the banter, Eben Etzebeth’s cousin Emile quipped that there would be enough space for the entire Japanese squad to hitch a ride.

Busheditor said:

"That is the Defender 130… go big or go home… the perfect family car!"

Mayrajoo2 mentioned:

"Thank you Japan, for taking care of our legend Kolbe. Bless you🙌"

Little_greg_ shared:

"Absolute legend. Safe travels, Chessy 🙌."

Kenyan_hallowen wrote:

"Dreams are no longer for nighttime 🔥🔥🔥❤️."

Brent_moore_or_less reacted:

"Bring something nice there for the guys, like Chester's bike, a few engines, and whatnot."

Marnanell added:

"I am waiting to hear what RG, Eben and Siya are going to say.😁."

Range Rover Defender 130 specifications

According to the Land Rover official South African website, the Range Rover Defender 130 is powered by a 2,997cc engine producing 257 kW and 700 Nm of torque, paired with an automatic transmission, enabling a 0–100 km/h sprint in 6.8 seconds and a top speed of 191 km/h, while drawing fuel from an 89-litre tank.

Depending on seating configuration, it has an unladen weight ranging from approximately 2,552 kg to 2,696 kg and a gross vehicle weight of 3,380 kg, while also offering serious capability with a maximum towing capacity of 3,000 kg, a 750 kg unbraked trailer limit, and a maximum wading depth of 900 mm.

Measuring up to 5,358 mm in length with the spare wheel, 1,970 mm in height and up to 2,105 mm in width with mirrors out, the Defender 130 combines generous interior space and load capacity with off-road credentials, including up to 293 mm of ground clearance in off-road mode, approach and departure angles of up to 37.6° and 28.8° respectively, roof load capacity of up to 168 kg with all-terrain tyres, and a turning circle of 12.84 metres kerb-to-kerb.

Source: Briefly News