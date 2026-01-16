Bobo Sima: Kaizer Chiefs Star Leaves Premier Soccer League Giants for a Move Abroad
Kaizer Chiefs prospect Bobo Sima has completed a move to Botswana Premier League outfit Mochudi Centre Chiefs. The 20-year-old, who has featured for Amakhosi’s DStv Diski Challenge team, has yet to make his senior debut for the Soweto giants.
Sima was instrumental in Chiefs’ DDC squad that secured the reserve league title last season and will now take the next step in his career in Botswana.
“South African defender Bobo Sima arrives at the club on loan from Kaizer Chiefs,” confirmed Centre Chiefs.
“The 20-year-old, highly regarded for his potential, brings energy, discipline, and solid defensive abilities as he aims to grow further and help the team achieve success.”
Currently, Centre Chiefs occupy sixth place in the Botswana Premier League, having collected 24 points from their opening 14 fixtures.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.