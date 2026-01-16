Kaizer Chiefs prospect Bobo Sima has completed a move to Botswana Premier League outfit Mochudi Centre Chiefs. The 20-year-old, who has featured for Amakhosi’s DStv Diski Challenge team, has yet to make his senior debut for the Soweto giants.

Sima was instrumental in Chiefs’ DDC squad that secured the reserve league title last season and will now take the next step in his career in Botswana.

“South African defender Bobo Sima arrives at the club on loan from Kaizer Chiefs,” confirmed Centre Chiefs.

“The 20-year-old, highly regarded for his potential, brings energy, discipline, and solid defensive abilities as he aims to grow further and help the team achieve success.”

Currently, Centre Chiefs occupy sixth place in the Botswana Premier League, having collected 24 points from their opening 14 fixtures.

Source: Briefly News