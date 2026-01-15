Mamelodi Sundowns secured winger Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates in a surprise midseason move

The 27-year-old promises to add pace, creativity, and width as Sundowns chase another PSL title

Briefly News spoke exclusively to football journalist Mandla Biyela for expert insight on the transfer

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the surprise signing of winger Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates, completing one of the most talked-about moves of the 2025/26 PSL January transfer window.

Monnapule Saleng in action during the Premier Soccer League football match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old wide attacker, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Orbit College, returns to top-flight South African football in a permanent deal that could immediately reshape the PSL title race.

Saleng’s career journey and impact at Sundowns

Saleng’s career has been eventful. Once a regular and key attacking threat at Orlando Pirates, he fell out of favour during parts of the 2024/25 season and was loaned back to his boyhood club, Orbit College, to regain form. While at Orbit College, he scored two goals, provided three assists in 12 appearances, and also served as team captain.

Themba Zwane and Monnapule Saleng battle for the ball during the Premier Soccer League football match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

At Pirates, Saleng built an impressive record with 70 appearances, 25 goals, and 17 assists, contributing significantly to multiple domestic trophies under former coach José Riveiro. His arrival at Sundowns adds pace, creativity, and width to a squad that has struggled for cutting edge in recent weeks. The reigning champions are currently pursuing a ninth straight league title and see Saleng as a potential difference-maker in both domestic and continental competitions.

Journalist Mandla Biyela on Saleng’s move

Briefly News spoke exclusively to football journalist Mandla Biyela, who believes this signing is more than just a squad adjustment. Saleng brings proven Premier Soccer League quality and an attacking pedigree that few players in the domestic game can match. According to Biyela,

“Saleng’s career has not been a straight line. He has had dips in form and off-field distractions, but his numbers at Pirates before the loan spell were strong, and that is what Sundowns are banking on.”

Biyela also highlighted the tactical boost Sundowns will gain.

“From a tactical standpoint, Saleng provides the unpredictable creativity from wide areas that Sundowns have been lacking. Their play under Miguel Cardoso has sometimes been methodical but sterile in the final third. Saleng changes that. He can take defenders on, beat a full-back, and either cut in or stretch the pitch. That is valuable when you are chasing goals in tight league matches and CAF Champions League games.”

He also pointed out the risks of the transfer, noting that Saleng has not consistently reached his peak potential and that the weight of expectation at Sundowns is significant.

“But if he recaptures even a fraction of his best form, this could be one of the smartest midseason transfers in the PSL,” Biyela added.

Saleng's Orlando Pirates struggles

Briefly News previously reported that Saleng is battling with depression, worsened by his dissatisfaction with the club.

The Bafana Bafana star reportedly feels underpaid, believing that his contributions on the field are not adequately reflected in his salary.

Source: Briefly News