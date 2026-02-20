Some South African jobs come with real danger, with mining, manufacturing, and construction exposing workers to serious injuries and fatalities

Mining tops the risk list, recording 24,568 claims in 2024, while metals manufacturing and processing and construction also carry high injury rates and high financial cost

Agriculture and the chemical sector are also high-risk, facing hazards from machinery, manual labour, and exposure to dangerous substances

SOUTH AFRICA- Some jobs in South Africa come with more than just a paycheck—they come with real danger. While office work and retail may be relatively safe, industries like mining, manufacturing, and construction regularly expose workers to serious injuries and even fatalities.

According to IOL, recent compensation claims data reveal which sectors put South Africans at the greatest risk on the job, showing that danger is often part of the daily grind.

Mining tops the list as South Africa’s most hazardous occupation, but other sectors like manufacturing and construction also pose significant risks to workers. Recent claims data highlights industries where injuries and fatalities occur most frequently, shedding light on the dangers South Africans face on the job.

Mining is the riskiest sector

Mining remains South Africa’s most dangerous industry. Online casino Playcasino.com analysed compensation claims data and ranked the mining and metals sector first, with 24,568 claims recorded in 2024. Between 2015 and 2024, the sector saw 298,800 claims, averaging nearly 29,880 per year, though claims in 2024 reflect a 17.8% decrease compared to the decade’s average.

While claims indicate registered workplace injuries rather than fatality risk, sector safety reports show that fatalities are gradually declining. The Mine Health and Safety Inspectorate recorded 42 mining deaths in 2024, down from 55 in 2023.

Metals manufacturing and processing rank second

Next on the list is the metals, manufacturing, and processing sector, which encompasses light and heavy steel as well as the automotive industry. In 2024, the sector recorded 18,373 claims, 40 fatalities, and R4 million in benefits paid, highlighting both the high volume of workplace incidents and the significant human and economic cost of injuries in this industry.

Playcasino.com noted that this sector ranks high because it combines a large number of claims with a measurable financial impact, highlighting the real human and economic cost of workplace incidents.

Construction ranks third

Construction ranks third among South Africa’s most dangerous industries, with Compensation Fund data for 2023/24 showing 5,589 claims recorded and 5,556 adjudicated, carrying a total value of R215.8 million. Nearly all claims were linked to occupational injuries rather than diseases, highlighting the persistent risks workers face on-site. Falls from heights and other site-related accidents remain major safety concerns, according to the Department of Employment and Labour.

Playcasino.com also identified agriculture and the chemical sector as high-risk industries, although 2024 claims data for these sectors was not published. Agriculture poses significant dangers from vehicles, machinery, and manual labour, while chemical operations are considered particularly hazardous due to potential exposure to dangerous substances and process-related incidents.

Mining engineers earn more than the national average

Briefly News also reported that mining engineers in South Africa earn significantly more than the national average, with typical annual salaries around R346,700. Experienced professionals often exceed R1.5 million depending on expertise and location. These engineers play crucial roles in mine planning, operations, safety and technical management, and usually need a relevant engineering diploma or bachelor’s degree to qualify.

