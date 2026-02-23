A content creator shared what he found are the safest degrees in South Africa, with the highest employment rates

He went over the stats to explain why these degrees are the safest, showing how many people holding them get employed

Graduates in the comments disputed the claims, with doctors saying they're unemployed after three years and engineers still jobless since 2017

A young man recording a video for his TikTok page.

Source: TikTok

Choosing the right degree matters when unemployment is high. Content creator @harjotsingh.ai shared vital information on 20 February 2026 with the caption:

"Over 8 in 10 Health graduates find work within months in SA. And that's not by accident. Passion matters. But demand matters too."

This came after his previous clip on the three degrees with the highest unemployment rates went viral. He decided to share the flip side, the three safest degrees with the highest employment rates in South Africa.

Number one is medical and health sciences. Stats show 79% of medical graduates get a job immediately after graduating, and some universities report that 90% get jobs within six months. This includes doctors, nurses, pharmacists and dentists. These are all regulated and shortage-area professions with high demand.

Number two is engineering. He said 77% of engineers get jobs immediately after graduating, and 85% find work within six months. This includes civil, chemical, mechanical and industrial engineers. South Africa still needs infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing, which is why engineering remains a high-demand career.

Number three is IT and Computer Science. He explained that 88% of graduates get jobs within three months of graduating. Software developers, data professionals and cybersecurity specialists are on South Africa's national list of occupations in high demand. He added that having digital skills on top of any other degree will make you highly employable.

What are the best degrees to get in SA?

According to REGENT Business School, fast-growing career fields in 2026 include digital business and technology careers, business analytics and data roles and supply chain and logistics management. There is also healthcare and health services management, and green economy and sustainability careers. The institution noted that employers want skilled professionals who can learn, adjust and work well with others.

However, graduates in the comments told a very different story.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi disagrees with the safest 3 degrees to get

Graduates disputed the claims that TikToker @harjotsingh.ai made, saying:

@🌳MaMthimkhulu🌳 joked:

"Number 1 is Bachelor of Connections..."

@Tyler SYD shared:

"Did electrical engineering and graduated back in 2017, still no job in that industry."

@userembee added:

"Not chemical engineers."

@Raphy_Ray_Stepz pointed out:

"The IT field is literally being taken over by AI."

@Lolz clarified:

"Doctors get a job after graduating because it's mandated that we do an internship and community service prior to being able to work independently. It's not getting a long-term job."

@SashSing94 ( Sasha Singh) said:

"I know a guy who completed his qualification in IT in 2014. He struggled and is still looking..."

@AYA💕 asked:

"Hey, what do you think about Bcom IT management?"

