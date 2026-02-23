Free government courses let South Africans gain skills and certification without paying, covering ethics and the Constitution

Self-paced programs offer flexible learning that can boost careers or civic knowledge for anyone interested in professional growth

Social media users praised the accessibility and encouraged others to sign up and take advantage of the opportunity

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africans discovered how free government courses could change their careers, providing certificates, practical skills, and flexible learning that made upskilling simple and achievable.

The picture on the left showed Mocky wearing a work uniform. Image: @careers_with_mocky

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @careers_with_mocky posted a list of free government courses on 22 February 2026, giving South Africans a chance to upgrade their skills without spending a cent. The courses include’Ethics in the Public Service,’ which awards a certificate upon completion, and ‘Know and Live Our Constitution,’ a year-long program designed for self-paced learning. Some other courses are available at a small cost, but most are fully free and open for registration online. The announcement caught the attention of job seekers, students, and young professionals looking for affordable ways to improve their resumes.

These programs are designed to make professional development accessible to everyone. Ethics in the Public Service helps learners understand government ethics, accountability, and responsibility. The Constitution course teaches citizens about their rights, duties, and how to engage with democratic processes. Both programs aim to equip participants with knowledge that can enhance their careers or support civic engagement. Free government certification is particularly valuable for those looking to work in public service or related sectors.

Self-paced courses boost careers

Mzansi users reacted positively, praising the government for making career development accessible. Many commented that this could help unemployed graduates get ahead. Others shared personal stories about wanting to learn more about the Constitution or improve their workplace ethics. The plug posed by user @careers_with_mocky also sparked discussions about lifelong learning and the importance of self-improvement.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media followers noted that free learning opportunities can be life-changing. They encouraged friends and family to register and take advantage of the courses. With self-paced courses, learners can start anytime and progress at their own speed. The TikTok post made it clear that career growth is possible for everyone, and investing time in education is a win.

The screenshot on the left showed free and budget friendly short courses. Image: @careers_with_mocky

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

MGHANDISTO asked:

“What NQF level are these courses?”

Naeemah said:

“Busy with the project management course.”

Yolanda asked:

“Do they offer Persal courses? Anyone who knows?”

Juncé said:

“Done a few, love it. 🥰”

Morutse David More asked:

“Can I do these even if I'm not working for the government?”

Mopulana1992 asked:

“Do they offer logistics?”

Kgosigadi asked:

“Workplace practice… Do we get placed or what?”

Dumi said:

“Thanks sisi. 💯 This is informative.”

Khazamula's_last asked:

“How to register? I’ve tried, but I couldn’t.”

3 Other BrieflyNews stories about short courses

One young gent shared an impressive plug on social media that left South Africans invested, sharing a list of short courses.

A TikTok video highlighted short safety courses in South Africa as a way into a safety officer career, prompting reactions online.

A lady shared some useful free courses that are available through Microsoft that will improve people's skill set, giving Mzansi hope.

Source: Briefly News