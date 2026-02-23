A South African woman shared why she chose Canada over the United States, highlighting clearer immigration pathways and faster routes to permanent residency

She explained Canada’s transparent points-based system and work opportunities for international students as key deciding factors in her move

The slideshow sparked discussions about migration, stability, and long-term planning among South Africans abroad

A young South African woman opened up about leaving the US for Canada, detailing immigration pathways, residency timelines, and practical benefits that shaped her life-changing decision.

The picture on the left showed Nosipho on a field of flowers.

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @nosiphointhenorth posted a slideshow on 22 February 2026 explaining why she left the United States for Canada. Although she said she loved the US, she shared practical reasons for choosing Canada long-term. The South African woman now living abroad shared a list of reasons behind choosing Canada over the United States after living there for a couple of years.

Her first reason was Canada’s clear immigration pathway to permanent residency. She explained that applicants did not get stuck on temporary visas for years. The process offered more certainty for skilled workers. She also highlighted Canada’s transparent points-based immigration system. Points were awarded for work experience, education, age, and language ability. She said this made the process feel structured and fair. Her other reason was making friends with people from across the globe.

The immigration system influenced decision

Another reason was processing time; many skilled workers could become permanent residents within one to two years. She also mentioned that international students were allowed to work up to 24 hours per week off campus, offering flexibility.

Social media users debated the pros and cons of both countries. Some agreed that immigration stability was important, while others shared their own experiences. Some netizens shared their dreams of wanting to move to America, but now being having to think twice following user @nosiphointhenorth's experience. Her post encouraged honest conversations about global migration choices.

The screenshot on the left revealed the immigration system Canada uses.

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what South Africans said

Boitumelo Koopedi said:

"I love the USA too, only been visiting Durban, which is actually a sister city to Chicago."

NATASHA NDLOVU said:

"Where in Canada?"

BoY BoY said:

"I wanna immigrate so bad. 😭😭 Canada and Europe are on my list."

Lihle said:

"I’m also stuck between deciding between Canada and the USA."

Akinade145 said:

"This is no longer valid. Canada expresses that entry is now very competitive. There are about 2 million students and temporary workers in Canada currently, with year permanent residency quota of 390k. 😪"

Lihle said:

"Permanent resident in 1-2 years, that’s amazing."

