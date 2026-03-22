Two additional bodies were recovered from the Ekapa Mine mudslide after five miners went missing in February 2026

Mine operations have been suspended following the mudslide, with an investigation ongoing into the incident

The company has since applied for liquidation amidst continuing search and recovery efforts

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Two more bodies have been recovered following a mudslide at Ekapa Mine. Image: dr_zsaul1/X

Source: Twitter

NORTHERN CAPE, KIMBERLEY - Two more bodies have been recovered following a mudslide at the Ekapa Mine in Kimberley, where five miners went missing in February 2026.

Two more bodies recovered

The miners disappeared on 17 February 2026 after a mudslide at the operation. One body was recovered last week, while authorities confirmed on Sunday, 22 March 2026, that two additional bodies had now been retrieved. Search and recovery efforts are continuing, with the remains of two miners still believed to be underground.

Police stated that the remains of one of the miners who were trapped almost 1,000 metres below the Ekapa Mine in Kimberley, Northern Cape, were retrieved on 9 March 2026. This was after a rescue effort was mounted by the South African government and the mine. The company operating the mine has since applied for liquidation and announced the closure of operations on 25 February 2026. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News