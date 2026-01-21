Springbok assistant coach Tony Brown is reportedly being courted by the All Blacks amid coaching reshuffles in New Zealand

Concerns grow over Brown potentially sharing Springbok tactics and insider knowledge with a major rival

Briefly News spoke exclusively with rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena about the possible impact on South Africa’s world champions

The possibility of Springbok assistant coach Tony Brown leaving for New Zealand has raised eyebrows in rugby circles, with many questioning the impact on South Africa’s current world champions. While his departure is not confirmed, the thought of Brown sharing his tactical expertise with the All Blacks has fans and insiders uneasy.

Tony Brown, during the South Africa men's national rugby captain's run at Merchiston on November 09, 2024, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Image: Steve Haag Sports

Source: Getty Images

Brown, widely regarded as a backline attack specialist, has spent the past two years under head coach Rassie Erasmus, learning the inner workings of the Springbok setup. Should he move to New Zealand, the Boks risk losing not only a talented coach but also valuable insights into their strategies and player dynamics.

To get a clearer perspective, Briefly News spoke exclusively with rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena about what Brown’s potential exit could mean for the Springboks and the looming threat for the All Blacks.

What does Brown bring to the table?

“Losing Tony Brown would be significant, no doubt,” Mokoena explained. “It’s one thing for the team to lose a coach, but it’s another to have him take everything he knows about the Springboks straight to a top rival like the All Blacks.”

Mokoena highlighted Brown’s deep knowledge of the team’s operations:

“He’s seen firsthand how Rassie structures big Test preparations, understands player tendencies, and knows the strengths and weaknesses within the squad. If he leaves, he carries all of that with him.”

The analyst stressed that much of what Brown has already implemented in the Springbok setup remains with the team.

“The systems are in place, and the players have internalised a lot of it. But the risk comes from him being able to advise a team like New Zealand on how to counter those strategies.”

Springboks assistant coach Tony Brown looks on during the South Africa Springboks captains' run at Sky Stadium on September 12, 2025. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Why is Brown in high demand?

Brown’s relationship with Jamie Joseph, a potential candidate for the All Blacks head coach role, is also a key factor.

“If Joseph takes over, he’ll naturally want Tony in his coaching team. Their history together is strong, and bringing Brown in would be a smart move for New Zealand Rugby,” Mokoena said.

He added,

“The All Blacks are desperate to regain dominance after recent struggles. Pairing Joseph with someone who knows the Springboks inside out could accelerate that process significantly. For the Boks, it’s a scenario that demands careful planning.”

Mokoena concluded with a measured warning:

“While everyone hopes Brown stays until after the 2027 World Cup, the lure of coaching abroad, especially with a close colleague, is very real. South Africa must be ready for the potential fallout if he goes.”

Meanwhile, Brown confirmed that he is contracted to South Africa until the Rugby World Cup and does not have an exit clause. He added that recent speculation had been purely external, noting that he had not been informed of any plans from New Zealand Rugby.

