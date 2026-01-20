Tony Brown found himself thrust into the All Blacks coaching conversation after the sudden dismissal of Scott Robertson, prompting fresh speculation about a possible return to New Zealand

The Springboks assistant coach addressed questions about his future, clarified the conditions of his current deal and signalled where he stands regarding any potential approach from NZR

New Zealand Rugby is now navigating a complicated coaching reshuffle amid leadership vacancies and uncertainty over who will guide the team towards the next Rugby World Cup

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Springboks attacking coach Tony Brown has been linked with the vacant All Blacks head coach position since New Zealand Rugby sacked Scott Robertson last week.

Springboks Coach Tony Brown Clears Air on All Blacks Links, Reveals Contract Clause

Source: Getty Images

Reports emerged on Monday, 19 January 2026, indicating that Brown would remain loyal to South Africa and see out his contract, which runs until the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Head coach Rassie Erasmus later poured cold water on the speculation, dismissing talk of a possible return to New Zealand. Brown has since spoken publicly and clarified his position.

He addressed the situation for the first time since Robertson’s departure from the second-ranked rugby nation. Robertson was removed midway through his contract, and although his assistants remain, the incoming head coach may seek to assemble his own team.

Jamie Joseph remains a frontrunner to lead New Zealand into the next Rugby World Cup in Australia. Joseph previously worked closely with Brown, prompting speculation that the assistant coach had a clause allowing New Zealand Rugby to buy him out of his Springboks deal. Brown confirmed that no such clause exists, saying he is fully contracted until 2027 and has not been approached by NZR.

Contract situation for Tony Brown

Brown confirmed to The Post that he is contracted to South Africa until the Rugby World Cup and does not have an exit clause. He added that recent speculation had been purely external, noting that he had not been informed of any plans from New Zealand Rugby.

Should NZR wish to bring Brown home, they would need to enter formal negotiations with SA Rugby, an outcome that would likely involve a significant compensation fee. Brown would also have to agree to leave his role with the back-to-back world champions, where he has become a valued member of Erasmus’ coaching staff. While he did not completely rule out a future return, Brown confirmed that no approach has been made.

Springboks Coach Tony Brown Clears Air on All Blacks Links, Reveals Contract Clause

Source: Getty Images

Brown reacts to Robertson’s shock exit

Brown said he was surprised by the decision to remove Robertson, especially given that no replacement had been identified and vacancies still needed to be filled at the CEO and high-performance levels. He added that the situation leaves several key issues that New Zealand Rugby must resolve quickly.

He also revealed that members of the Springboks coaching group had been discussing the developments privately, with many equally astonished by events in New Zealand.

Springboks star ruled out of the season

Briefly News also reported that a Springboks star has suffered a season-ending injury, which means he is set to be out for a long period in 2026.

The South African rugby star's injury comes as bad news for both his club and the Springboks as he's now expected to undergo surgery in a few days.

Source: Briefly News