Dave Clark, the celebrated New Zealand designer who created the iconic All Blacks fern in 1986, has passed away peacefully at his home

Clark’s stylised fern design transformed the All Blacks, Black Ferns, and New Zealand Rugby’s branding, creating a symbol recognised by fans

Following his death, tributes have poured in from rugby fans, former players, and the design community, highlighting Clark’s profound impact on New Zealand culture

New Zealand is mourning the death of Dave Clark, the designer of the iconic All Blacks fern, who passed away peacefully at his home on 20 January 2026.

Dave Clark, the New Zealand designer who crafted the iconic fern for the All Blacks has passed away. Image:@AllBlacks

Source: Instagram

His passing follows the recent death of another New Zealander and All Blacks legend, Grant Batty, who died on 16 January 2026.

Clark played a pivotal role in shaping rugby culture in New Zealand. In 1986, he was approached by then All Blacks captain Andy Haden to design a stylised fern for the black jersey. The emblem worn by international players had evolved since its first iteration in 1884, and the challenge for Clark was to create a design with a strong, unique identity. His design not only became a symbol of national pride but also allowed the fern to be trademarked, supporting commercial and merchandise opportunities as the sport grew.

Legacy of Dave Clark’s iconic fern

New Zealand Rugby President Matthew Cooper (All Black #887) said that Dave Clark’s design had “stood the test of time” and had become synonymous not just with rugby, but also with New Zealand itself. Cooper added that fans around the world recognised the fern as the symbol of the All Blacks, Black Ferns, and rugby in New Zealand. He said it had inspired countless players who aspired to wear the emblem as the ultimate symbol of representing their country.

Cooper extended his deepest condolences to Clark’s family, friends, and colleagues, noting that his legacy would live on through New Zealand Rugby and its teams.

Rugby fans have taken to social media to celebrate Clark’s life and contributions:

@TeslaBull:

“Incredible design,it also shows how times have changed. You probably have brand managers and committees now making much more minor decisions for provincial teams.”

@DanTheTrumpMan2:

“A small club to be sure. Banksy, you're up bro.”

@CLCourtney82:

“#RIP The Unique 1.”

@LevyMakwala:

“#RIPDaveClark @AllBlacks, Kiwi Golf Lover.”

@kiwigolfrentals:

“Well done in acknowledging Dave. We met at his studio once and had a long conversation that made me appreciate his contribution to the New Zealand design industry. Sincere condolences to his family.”

Damian Willemse of South Africa celebrates after scoring a try during The Rugby Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa Springboks. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Looking ahead, the Springboks are set to make history in the United States as they face New Zealand in the 2026 edition of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry. This tour follows the two sides’ recent encounters during the 2025 Rugby Championship, where New Zealand won the first match 24-17 at Eden Park, before South Africa delivered the All Blacks their heaviest home defeat with a 43-10 victory in Wellington.

