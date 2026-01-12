Rassie Erasmus sparked fresh rugby conversation when he unearthed a long-forgotten Nike promo from the late 1990s that cheekily positioned the Springboks ahead of England

South Africa is gearing up for a landmark edition of the new Nations Championship, where England headline a demanding July schedule

Beyond England, the year sets up an intense run of Tests against Scotland, Wales and a much-anticipated multi-match showdown with the All Blacks

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus went nostalgic on Sunday, 11 January 2026, when he shared a classic Nike advert that aimed at the England rugby team. The move has been read as the latest mind game from the veteran tactician as the Springboks and England prepare to reignite their rivalry in July.

Rassie Erasmus during the pre-match warm-up during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

This year marks the launch of the new Nations Championship, which brings together the SANZAAR nations, Japan, Fiji and all Six Nations teams for a global tournament played in July and November. After six rounds, the competition will conclude with an unprecedented Finals Weekend at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium next November.

South Africa will open their campaign against England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on 4 July. The sides last met in 2024, when the Springboks claimed a 29–20 victory. A week later, the Springboks will face Scotland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 11 July, aiming to build on their 32–15 win last year. The final July fixture sees South Africa take on Wales at Kings Park in Durban on 18 July, with memories of the previous season’s emphatic 73–0 win providing confidence.

Throwback to Nike’s 1999 Springboks promo

Erasmus shared a classic 1999 Springbok promotional video in which a young version of himself runs along the beach in a dramatic “Chariots of Fire” style sequence. During the build-up to the 1999 Rugby World Cup, Nike produced a stylised and cinematic Springboks promo that stood out from typical highlight-driven sports ads. Instead of match footage, it showed players running through surf in powerful slow motion, creating an inspirational, film-like feel.

Back then, Nike was the Springboks’ kit sponsor from 1996 to 2003 and often produced high-concept rugby advertising around major tournaments. Erasmus played for the Springboks during that era, captaining the team once in 1999 and featuring in the 1999 World Cup squad.

Damian Willemse of South Africa lifts the Rugby Championship trophy following the Rugby Championship match between the South Africa Springboks and Argentina. Image: Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

Springboks to host All Blacks

August will bring another chapter of rugby’s most storied rivalry as the Springboks host the All Blacks in a four-match series. The first Test takes place at Ellis Park on 22 August, followed by Cape Town on 29 August, a return to Johannesburg on 5 September and a fourth fixture on 12 September at a venue still to be confirmed. South Africa will be eager to replicate last year’s dominant 43–10 victory over New Zealand.

