Springboks lock Jean Kleyn is set to leave Munster after 10 seasons to join Gloucester ahead of 2026/27

The 32-year-old World Cup winner brings leadership, experience, and a winning mentality to the Premiership side

Munster paid tribute to Kleyn, describing him as a hugely influential figure both on and off the field

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Springboks lock Jean Kleyn is set to leave Munster Rugby after a decade-long stint to join English Premiership side Gloucester ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The 32-year-old second-row, who boasts international experience with both South Africa and Ireland, brings a wealth of leadership, physicality, and winning pedigree to the Cherry and Whites.

Jean Kleyn poses with the Webb Ellis Cup during the South Africa Winners Portrait shoot after the Rugby World Cup Final match. Image: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

Kleyn and his wife, Aisling, had a personal setback in December 2025 when they lost one of their unborn twins, just a week after announcing that they were expecting.

Experienced Springbok brings winning mentality

Kleyn, who was part of South Africa’s 2023 Rugby World Cup-winning squad, has built a reputation as a dominant presence in the lineout and a tireless workhorse around the field. Standing at 6’8″, his combination of size, skill, and professionalism makes him a highly sought-after addition for Gloucester.

Director of Rugby George Skivington expressed his excitement about the signing:

“Jean is a player I have admired for a long time. He brings real edge, experience, and a winning mentality, which will be invaluable for our group. His physical presence and professionalism will raise standards across the squad, and we’re excited to welcome him to Kingsholm.”

Kleyn also shared his enthusiasm about the move:

“I’m thrilled to be joining Gloucester Rugby next season. It’s a club with incredible history and a passionate fan base, and the vision shared with me really matched what I was looking for in the next chapter of my career. I can’t wait to get started, meet the supporters, and give everything I have for this team.”

Cormac Izuchukwu of Ulster is tackled by Jean Kleyn of Munster during the United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and Munster at Affidea Stadium in Belfast. Image: Ramsey Cardy

Source: Getty Images

Munster pays tribute to forward

Kleyn’s departure marks the end of a decade with Munster, where he made over 160 appearances and celebrated his 100th match for the province in January 2022. Ian Costello, Munster’s General Manager, reflected on Kleyn’s impact:

“Jean is an exceptional character and represents everything good about Munster. JK has had an immeasurable impact both on and off the pitch. He is hugely popular in the squad and will be sorely missed. We wish him and his family all the best, and the team is motivated to make this season memorable for him.”

During his time at Munster, Kleyn’s leadership and professionalism helped the club achieve success in the United Rugby Championship, making him one of the most respected figures in European rugby.

As Gloucester gears up for the 2026/27 Premiership season, Kleyn’s arrival is expected to inject experience, strength, and a winning mindset into their pack, a boost the club will welcome with open arms. His move away from Ireland will leave behind another South African lock, RG Synman, who turns out for Leinster. The Irish club has a former Springboks head coach, Jacques Nienaber, as part of the coaching staff.

Rassie Erasmus shares a beautiful moment with his daughters

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is embracing family time this festive season, offering fans a rare glimpse into his life away from rugby.

The 52-year-old shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram on Thursday, 18 December 2025, posing with his daughters and captioning it simply: “Love them so much.”

Source: Briefly News