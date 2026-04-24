SOUTH AFRICA— Fans of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will have to pack umbrellas and raincoats for the Soweto Derby on 26 April 2026, as Gauteng and several provinces will continue to experience wet conditions over the weekend.

Soweto Derby fans will experience a wet match. Image: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 2 for the central parts of the country. These include the Free State, the western half of the North West and the eastern half of the Northern Cape. Here, downpours leading to flooding continue, accompanied by thunderstorms and damaging winds on 24 April 2026. The other provinces will also share similar conditions as they will battle with flooding rainfall that tears roads and informal settlements apart.

Rainfall for the Soweto Derby weekend

Other parts of the country will join the Northern Cape, North West, Free State and parts of Gauteng in experiencing rainfall, albeit in varying degrees, the following day. Limpopo is expected to be blanketed in light thundershowers leading to rainfall. The western part of KwaZulu-Natal, much of the Eastern Cape, the entire Mpumalanga, where SAWS recently issued a weather warning, and the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape will also experience rainfall.

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SAWS predicted that conditions in Gauteng will be cool with a 30% chance of rainfall on the day of the clash between the Soweto Giants. The central parts of the Northern Cape will have it worse than other provinces, as it will experience a 60% chance of rainfall and a drop in temperatures. A cold front is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on 26 April. SAWS warned that temperatures for the Namakwa region in the Northern Cape and the south-western parts of the Western Cape could drop to 10 degrees in the day.

Source: Briefly News