"This is Absolutely Beautiful": Daughter Makes Mom's Dream Kitchen a Reality in Heartwarming Video
- A woman shared a video showing the progress of transforming her mother's kitchen
- In a TikTok video, Promise Ntombela showed the before and after of the kitchen makeover
- The progress was impressive, gaining praise from netizens who were touched by the daughter's act and impressed by the renovation
One thoughtful daughter went above and beyond to ensure her mother got her dream kitchen.
Daughter transforms mom's kitchen
A TikTok video by Promise Ntombela (@promisentombela) shows how the kitchen used to look before renovations. It shows a wooden kitchen unit, a small stove balanced on three bricks, a table that held a kettle, and other kitchen items.
The clip switched to show a family shopping for kitchen furniture at Marko and transitioned to show the progress of the kitchen revamp, which boasts sleek, black built-in cabinets, a modern stove, an island, and white tabletops.
It is quite a sight, and we can only imagine how delighted the mother and family are.
“Mama asked for her dream kitchen ❤️,” Promise shared in her caption.
Mzansi in awe of kitchen renovation
Many netizens reacted to the video with heartfelt comments, complimenting the beautiful kitchen and praising Promise for making her mother’s dreams come true.
Antoinette wished to do the same as Promise:
“Whatever you said in prayers, I repeat.”
elialex35 commended the family’s cleanliness:
“The fact that the kitchen was so clean in the before pic. Mama absolutely deserves the best, stay blessed.”
relebohile_77 reacted:
“This is absolutely beautiful ❤️.”
Mahlodi commended the progress of the renovation:
“Yeerrr killed it .”
moi said:
“Unkulunkulu emuhle njalo (God is good all the time).”
Sophy Sithole commented:
“Ubuhle obungaka (This is stunning). Well done mama❤️.”
Snezzie asked:
“Did you buy your own material? .”
Woman shares kitchen renovation on TikTok
