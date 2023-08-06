Dineo Ranaka sparked relationship rumours with an Instagram video of her taken with a mystery man

The radio and TV personality looked radiant as she took a casual car ride and stroll with the unknown guy

Dineo's followers flocked to the comments section to gush about her glow and suspected new man

Dineo Ranaka sparked dating rumours with an Instagram video. Image: @dineoranka

Source: Instagram

Dineo Ranaka posted a video on Instagram with an unknown man. The video was dubbed with a voice saying couples should put each other first if they want to have successful relationships.

Dineo Ranaka hints at a new relationship on Instagram

The combo made people believe the media personality was in love and in a relationship once again.

The heartwarming video sparked positive reactions among her followers, who were pleased to witness Dineo blossoming romance.

Dineo Ranaka's supporters show her love amid mental health issues

They were happy to see her smiling and enjoying the outdoors months after revealing that she was struggling with depression.

Many commended her for always believing in love despite her many heartbreaks in the past.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users gush over mystery man in Dineo Ranaka's video

@reneilwe_kuzokhanya commented:

"They’ll always be a man ready to love Dineo."

@blackswarnbee mentioned:

"One thing about Dineo, she will love again and rise. "

@zintlevuyondzwaiba asked:

"What do they say about dynamites that come in small packages again?"

@mash_stephy stated:

"One thing about Dinny, she doesn't give up on love."

@mandla_khamkham added:

"Oh my God Dineo you're so pretty."

@samkelec posted:

"What this hair? It suits you well."

@radar4571 stated:

"Big love and respect for you Dinny."

@thembekatsatsa said"

"A blessed girl.❤️"

