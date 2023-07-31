Radio personality Dineo Ranaka gracefully accepted criticism coming from the viewers of her podcast

She responded to one fan who asked the presenter of the S*x n Stuff to give her guests some air time

Dineo assured her audience that the feedback was received with gratitude

Dineo Ranaka has responded to the constructive criticism from the listeners of her new podcast, S*x n Stuff, on Instagram.

Dineo Ranaka has embraced the feedback from a fan of her new podcast, 'S*x n Stuff', on social media. Images: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Dineo Ranaka publicly accepts criticism from her listeners

New podcaster Dineo Ranaka gracefully accepted a review from her listeners after the third episode of her new podcast S*x n Stuff under the Podcast & Chill Network.

The star was interviewing actress and The Real Housewives of Johannesburg executive producer Sonia Mbele with her co-host, Prudence when a fan said on an Instagram post:

"I was kindly requesting and suggesting that you please give your guests time to also tell their stories without interjecting them."

She responded to the Instagram post with this comment:

"You represent the sentiments of many in your comment and feedback. I will improve with time and I believe your feedback is of great value. We can never become better if we are not told where we lack. To all my viewers, thank you for watching despite where I fall short. I hear your feedback and receive it well."

Mzansi applauds Dineo Ranaka for being optimistic

Dineo's fans and colleagues clapped for the star for her willingness to learn. Here are some of the comments:

@anele_siswana commented:

"I love you. Thank you for gifting us with your vulnerability. You’re humanising mental health by doing this you’ve healed a number of people."

@salaminamosese said:

"We are all rooting for you."

@lesegogodana_ complimented:

"You're going far with this attitude Ausi o motona."

@lebomwampee said:

"Queen building her queendom, it takes a big person to acknowledge feedback."

@nelly_magudulela praised her:

"Waze wakhula u Dineo. Reading the first message before your response I immediately said yoo the reply will be fire, little did I know."

@sbu_27th_ had a different view:

"I feel like you also felt comfortable with telling your story that's why you interrupted. Well done Sis."

@pfanomk was happy:

"The beautiful side of the internet, my heart is happy."

@zola_hashatsi affirmed:

"We are a work in progress."

@akhona_music said:

"We love you, we understand you, we are growing with you, we are deep within nawe, we are patient."

