Operation Dudulu leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini was released on bail following his arrest last Thursday

Dlamini faces charges of housebreaking and malicious damage to property and was told not to contact the complainant

South Africans took to social media to react to his bail application and many were happy with the outcome

JOHANNESBURG - Operation Dudula leader, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini was granted bail at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Monday morning.

He faces charges of housebreaking and malicious damage to property.

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini has been granted bail following his arrest on Thursday. Image: @MaZuluOmuhlez/Twitter

Source: Twitter

According to a Tweet by eNCA, his next court appearance is expected to be on 27 May.

News24 reported that his bail was granted at R1 500 bail.

Dlamini was ordered by Magistrate Ruby Mathys to surrender his passport and not contact the complainant.

South Africans react to the bail

@NtokozoCebs said:

“Politically motivated arrest from the beginning.”

@Gamede_SC shared:

“Red berets meltdown loading.”

@mtee_W posted:

“Justice finally.”

@Shishiboy10

“4 nights for bail not be opposed?”

