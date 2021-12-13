The Democratic Alliance's mayoral-elect Dr Mpho Phalatse has finally announced the team she'll be working alongside in the City of Johannesburg

In the new coalition agreement, ActionSA has managed to score three portfolios while other portfolios were handed over to the IFP, FF+ and ACDP

Phalatse says the DA has entered into a coalition agreement with 10 other political parties and the details of that agreement will be announced soon

JOHANNESBURG - The newly-elected mayor of the Democratic Alliance Dr Mpho Phalatse finally announced the much-anticipated mayoral committee for the City of Johannesburg.

The metropolitan municipality was in limbo after ActionSA and the Economic Freedom Fighter's controversially voted for the DA without a coalition agreement.

Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse has finally announced her much-anticipated mayor committee after weeks of coalition negotiations. Images: @mphophalatse1

In a statement sent to Briefly News, Phalatse says the formation of a mutli-party government comes after weeks of negotiations to bring a stable government to Johannesburg.

The DA will be overseeing four mayoral committee seats which include the departments of Finance, Group Corporate and Shared Services, Development Planning and Environment and Infrastructure Service Delivery.

ActionSA will be heading three departments which include Transport, Economic Development and Public Safety.

Other departments such as Housing, Health and Social Development and Community Development will be overseen by Inkatha Freedom Party, Freedom Front Plus and ACDP respectively.

Phalatse has all the confidence that the members of the mayoral committee will ensure that the residents of Johannesburg will be serviced. She believes that the team that has been appointed has the capabilities to get things done.

“I am honoured to lead this team of dynamic councillors as we get down to the task of getting things done in the City of Johannesburg.

I have no doubt that each member of this mayoral committee will do everything in their power to ensure the best results for the residents of this great city in each of their portfolios," says Phalatse.

Phalatse says the DA's federal committee will soon announce the details of the 10-party coalition agreement in the coming days.

ActionSA's Herman Mashaba is the brains behind the DA vote strategy to keep the ANC out of power in Gauteng

Briefly News previously reported that it turns out that the surprising move by the Economic Freedom Fighters and ActionSA to vote for the Democratic Alliance at the three Gauteng metropolitan municipalities was Herman Mashaba's bright idea.

The move has been described as a strategy to keep the African National Congress from governing those metros rather than a vote of confidence in the DA.

In a late-night interview on eNCA, Mashaba explained that the idea came after he made the realisation that DA would end up giving the ANC power in both the City of Ekurhuleni and the City of Johannesburg.

