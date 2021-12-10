Soweto Parliament President has been rending on Twitter Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini for leading the protests in Diepkloof

The community have staged protests against Eskom's move to disconnect power due to illegal connections in the area

Dlamini has declared that residents will not pay until Eskom investigates said contractors over prepaid meters

Vocal South Africans have expressed polarising views on the situation and Dlamini's firm stance

The situation in Diepkloof Zone 3 in Soweto remains volatile as residents demand electricity to be restored following several weeks without power, which was disconnected by Eskom due to, among other reasons, illegal connections in the area.

As a result, the community went on a rampage, barricading roads with burning tyres and large rocks as they called on the national power supplier to act on their demands or face their wrath.

They also accused the new Mayor of the City of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse of ignoring their pleas, despite the widespread meter bypassing and purchasing of electricity from 'ghost vendors' as has been stated by the former.

Briefly News reported earlier that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) berated Phalatse over what the party labelled as unfair electricity disconnections. The party accused Phalatse of demonstrating a willingness to oppress the poor residents of the city in an effort to satisfy her so-called white masters.

Since then, a community leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, who is credited with protecting the Maponya Mall amid the tense unrest and widespread looting in many parts of the township and Johannesburg in July, has been trending on social media for the better part of Friday afternoon.

The President of the Soweto Parliament has been front and centre of the revolt against Eskom, the City of Johannesburg and Phalatse, declaring firmly in videos that have since been making the rounds online that Soweto residents will not pay until Eskom investigates contractors who were meant to install prepaid meters.

During a community engagement session amid the protest action that engulfed the community, Dlamini vehemently stated that should the embattled power utility not restore electricity to the area by the close of business on Friday, no one will enjoy South Africa.

South Africans air mixed views

Vocal locals have had polarising views on the situation in Diepkloof and Dlamini's anti-hero role in the demonstrations. Briefly News takes a look at some of the commentary below.

@RadicalStandSA wrote:

"This Nhlanhla Lux guy is a factory fault. He is an attention seeker."

@Kenosi_Rakosa said:

"I am a girl from Soweto, Diepkloof. Nhlanhla Lux represents me and we are not being used by him in any way. How do you expect people earning R350 to pay R6k reconnection fees?"

@Nhlanhlantsim added:

"Nhlanhla Lux must never be trusted, he's all over the place every protest in Soweto he's there, talking wit different tongues, Photos of him with high profile ppl particularly in gvt. Driving expensive cars. What his intentions kahle kahle. Our ppl must b careful abt him."

