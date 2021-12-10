A group of people against the government's vaccine mandate held a picket outside the Pretoria High Court

Several non-profit organisations, including Free the Children–Save the Nation, protested against children's vaccines

The non-profit organisations said they want the matter to be heard in court before Friday, 17 December

South Africans who are against the government's move to make the Covid-19 vaccine a mandatory undertaking gathered in the capital city Pretoria to reiterate their unwavering stance on Friday.

Reports on the ground suggest the demonstrations were on a small-scale, seeing only a small group gathered at the entrance of the high court. A large syringe placed at its entrance stood as the more noticeable symbol of the group's conviction against the vaccine.

Anti vaxxers gathered in Pretoria to protest against children's vaccines. Image: ER Lombard/ Gallo Images

EWN reported that just over 17 million South African adults are fully vaccinated, out of an adult population of about 40 million, while the emergence of new variants and waves of Covid-19 poses a huge challenge to society at large.

However, the gathering was organised by a non-profit organisation (NPO) called Free the Children–Save the Nation, along with several other organisations lobbying against children being vaccinated, according to a TimesLIVE report.

Current regulations by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) allow all children aged 12 and above to receive a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Themba Nkosi, who was among the protesting party, said the organisations would continue to mobilise support over the weekend.

“We'll be making our way to Klerksdorp in the North West on Sunday. We're saying enough is enough. We do not want to be forced into doing something that we don't approve of. So, it cannot be forced onto our kids either,” said Nkosi.

Further to the sentiments of the protesters, Free the Children-Save the Nation said in a statement that they want the matter to be heard before the court by or before 17 December. However, the NPO said Sahpra was not responding swiftly to the challenge.

The Department of Health, meanwhile, said it will oppose the court case. Public interest law centre Section27 has since applied to be a party to the matter as a friend of the court, citing that schooling is likely to be impacted if children remain unvaccinated.

