Three children from the Taiwan informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, have suddenly died

The grieving family suspects that the children ingested a poisonous substance from a dumpsite near the play area

South Africans are struggling to make sense of the tragic deaths and have questioned how the incident could have happened

KHAYELITSHA - The Taiwan informal settlement community is trying to make sense of the sudden and mysterious death of three young children.

Three children from Khayelitsha tragically died after ingesting poison allegedly from a nearby dump site. Image: stock image

Source: Getty Images

The families of six-year-olds Athenathi Janda and Hlelo Mhlathsana and one-year-old Alunezo Janda believe the children died after ingesting poison from a dump site.

Grieving grandmother details build up to Khayelitsha children's deaths

The grandmother to siblings Athenathi and Alunezo, Nomemeza Jada, was looking after the kids and detailed what happened leading up to the tragedy.

Jada said she fed the two six-year-olds leftover pap and worse while the toddler ate pap and sour milk, Daily Voice reported.

After eating, the boys went to a play area next to a dump site. It didn't take long for her grandchild Athenathi to come home and complain about feeling ill.

All 3 Khayelitsha children die while families rush to get medical attention

The boy lost consciousness and was rushed to hospital. Athenathi's friend Hlelo also fell ill and began having seizures.

Both boys died while concerned loved ones attempted to get them medical treatment.

While the one-year-old was nowhere near the dumpsite, she also ended up passing away in her sleep at a neighbour's house while the family was attending to her older brother.

The South African Police Service is investigating the incident and has taken the pots the food was cooked in for testing, IOL reported.

South Africans mourn the tragic deaths of 3 Khayelitsha children

Below are some comments:

Thabang Green Molotsi siad:

"Child neglect is the main problem kasi, parents all over the hood giving some... Kids are left to take care of themselves."

Selina Anne mourned:

"My sincere condolences to the family and friends on the passing of your beloved Angeles."

Claudia Nicole Solomons claimed:

"The story doesn't add up when it comes to the one -year old if any poison was taken from the dumbsite I hope the family gets answers."

Ruksana Ally said:

"Absolutely heartbreaking... Such young kids should be kept away from filth."

Cedric Johnson exclaimed:

"Dumps and dumping are dangerous sites for kids to roam!"

