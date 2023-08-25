A man has been arrested for arson following a fatal fire at Zodwa Special School in Pretoria

The blaze, believed to be caused by a gas leak, resulted in two deaths and four injuries

South Africans have shared their condolences for the deceased families and shared theories of what happened

PRETORIA - The Gauteng police have arrested a man for arson after a fire claimed the lives of two people at the Zodwa Special School in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the man faces two counts of murder charges as well as attempted murder after four people were injured.

Fire breaks out in Atteridgeville after a gas leak

According to IOL, a gas leak is believed to have caused an explosion that led to the fire.

Tshwane Emergency Services Department (TESD) arrived on the scene on Wednesday, 23 August and found one of the container classrooms on fire.

They found two men burnt inside the classroom and four people injured. The injured individuals were transported to the Kalafong Hospital.

Gauteng MEC for education, Matome Chiloane, said they were shocked by the fatal incident. He sent condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Chiloane stated that the gas leak occurred while contractors were installing mobile classrooms. He added that an investigation into what led to the explosion, reports TimesLIVE.

South Africans weigh in on the arson incident

@angie43639902 said:

"Hope at a later stage no learner will suffer smoke inhalation."

@MotivationZA said:

"I stay close by this is deliberate and caused by the Tshwane strike."

@viceroy55 said:

"May their souls rest in power."

