Two members of the South African Police Service's flying squad were killed while tracking a stolen vehicle in Kimberly

The officers, Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo and Constable Okaetse Mandindi were shot and killed on Tuesday morning

South Africans are saddened by the loss of the brave officers who died in the line of duty

KIMBERLY - Two members of the South African Police Service's (SAPS) flying squad were killed in the line of duty in Kimberly, Northern Cape.

Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo and Constable Okaetse Mandindi were killed while chasing down a stolen car. Images: SAPS

Police officers killed while tacking a car

The officers were shot and killed on Tuesday morning, 22 August, while tracking a stolen vehicle.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the police officers were part of the SAPS for over a decade.

Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo, aged 45, served as a member of the SAPS for 16 years and joined the police force in 2007. 35-year-old Constable Okaetse Mandindi joined the SAPS in 2012 and served for 11 years, reports TimesLIVE.

The police acted swiftly and arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the murder of the police officers. The suspect is expected to appear at Kimberley Magistrate’s Court and faces several charges, including murder.

Police Commissioner worried about the murders of cops

In a statement issued on the SAPS website, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola commended the police for the quick arrest but expressed concern about the increase in cop murders.

Masemola stated that the recent killings came a week before the SAPS was scheduled to commemorate the killings of 34 police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The national commissioner added that police will ensure that the alleged killer of the police officers will go to prison for a long time.

Mzansi shares condolences

Morné Henning said:

"RIP Officers, Condolences to the families and colleagues."

Masebonape Masalesa said:

"May their souls rest internal peace officers."

Anita Joan du Preez said:

"Every life lost is 1 too many. This is a sad day. My deepest sympathy and condolences to their families, friends and colleagues. May God grant you peace that surpasses all understanding."

Mnqophiso Mfono said:

"Sad and senseless deaths, may their soul rest in peace and condolences to the families."

Matodzi Gloria said:

"Sad news indeed. We salute you for your bravery, loyalty and sacrifice to serve and protect all people in South Africa. You were never defeated. May your souls rest in peace "

Hawks trace alleged cop killer traced to Johannesburg

