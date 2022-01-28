Hamilton Ndlovu, a businessman known for showing off his wealth on social media, has been implicated in the PPE tender fraud scandal by the Special Investigating Unit

JOHANNESBURG - Hamilton Ndlovu, a businessman known for showing off his wealth on social media, has been implicated in the PPE tender fraud scandal by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The SIU recently released a report following an investigation into the government's spending during the Covid-19 pandemic. Ndlovu was named in the report for securing PPE tenders using personal connections.

According to News24, the case was referred to the SIU in August 2020 when Ndlovu and his fiance's company, Feliham, were granted a tender for supplying PPE to the government for an estimated R72 million.

Hamilton Ndlovu is accused of PPE tender fraud worth R172 million. Image: Twitter/@MatsakeDjento1

Source: Twitter

SARS and SIU accuse Ndlovu of money laundering

The SIU's report accused Ndlovu of laundering R42 million through the corrupt acquisition of PPE tenders. The businessman showed off the new cars and other expensive items he owns on social media, which raised suspicions about how he gained a high level of wealth in a short time.

His social media posts caught the attention of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) who investigated his finances, The South African reports. SARS discovered that Ndlovu was disobeying procurement regulations.

"It was determined that he is indirectly linked to various other entities and the entities were all awarded contracts by the National HLS through irregular procurement processes," the SIU report stated.

South Africans react to Ndlovu's case

@solly_msosti asked:

"Do you think if he kept quiet he might not be in the situation he is now?"

@HlathiSidwell said:

"@RSASIU we understand Ndlovu is corrupt, so what’s happening with the government who enabled this looting."

@MarcusPapiah1 remarked:

"I'm sure he didn't award himself the contracts."

@XBuenaNoche believes:

"What jail is he currently residing in? Oh. I forgot it’s South Africa — no jail. No arrests. No recovery of stolen money. Viva!"

@Justjanny58 shared:

"He must be charged for theft and those who awarded him the contracts must be charged with corruption."

Source: Briefly News