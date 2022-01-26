Anthony Matumba has not only been accused of running a fake Twitter account called Tracy Zille, but has also been made a Member of Parliment

The Tracy Zille Twitter account was allegedly used as a platform for disseminating racist, disparaging and hateful content

South Africans filed complaints against the account with the SA Human Rights Commission, who summoned Matumba to the Louis Trichardt Equality Court

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

POLOKWANE - Anthony Matumba, a councillor for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Limpopo, has not only been accused of running a fake Twitter account called Tracy Zille, but has also been made a Member of Parliment (MP).

The Tracy Zille Twitter account was allegedly used as a platform for disseminating racist, disparaging and hateful content. South Africans filed complaints against the account with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

According to News24, the SAHRC summoned Matumba to the Louis Trichardt Equality Court with regards to the fake Twitter account. Hiowever, the EFF councillor denied his involvement in the account.

Anthony Matumba has become an MP despite a fake Twitter account scandal. Image: Twitter/@liefkoffie

Source: Twitter

Matumba's Equality Court case

Matumba allegedly monetised a series of fake websites and the Twitter account though Google's Adsense platform. Therefore his alleged hate speech was earning him money. This prompted the SAHRC to order Matumba to donate R20 000 to charity.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

TimesLIVE reports that the SAHRC is strongly opposed to the racist and misogynistic remarks Matumba apparently made through the Twitter account and want tp see him brought to justice.

“The SAHRC believes no individual may use the hurtful history of this country to leverage an income for him or herself, the SAHRC said."

Reactions to Tracy Zille case

@barrys72 remarked:

"Isn't just wonderful how there's no consequences for some... Well not negative ones in any case."

@Mark81607413 asked:

"I thought the EFF weren't afraid to speak their mind, why did this guy hide behind the allias of a white woman?"

@CEWEBBER2 believes:

"Another apparently dishonest person being allowed into Parliament. The number greatly exceeds the number of honest people."

@Paulbock5 said:

"And the NPA despite irrefutable evidence does nothing."

@Msengana1 shared:

"He will become an Honourable Member."

Malema defends 'letting go' of EFF's Limpopo leadership

Speaking of the EFF, Briefly News previously reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) lacklustre performance in the 2021 local government elections has led to the disbandment of the party's Limpopo provincial leadership.

The move has since prompted party leader Julius Malema to uphold the decision, saying "lazy leaders" would not be tolerated, seeing the necessary action now being taken against them.

This was revealed on Tuesday during a media briefing on the heels of the Red Berets' Central Command Team (CCT) meeting in Boksburg on Gauteng's Eastrand at the weekend. Here, Malema and the EFF's highest decision-making structure chose to dissolve the provincial leadership in Limpopo.

Source: Briefly News