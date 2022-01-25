EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema has spoken on the decision to dissolve the party's Limpopo provincial command team (PCT)

Malema stated his and the party's reasons on the backdrop of the EFF's Central Command Team (CCT) meeting in Boksburg

South Africans headed to social media to react to the decision, with locals expressing varying opinions on the matter

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) lacklustre performance in the 2021 local government elections has led to the disbandment of the party's Limpopo provincial leadership.

The move has since prompted party leader Julius Malema to uphold the decision, saying "lazy leaders" would not be tolerated, seeing the necessary action now being taken against them.

This was revealed on Tuesday during a media briefing on the heels of the Red Berets' Central Command Team (CCT) meeting in Boksburg on Gauteng's Eastrand at the weekend. Here, Malema and the EFF's highest decision-making structure chose to dissolve the provincial leadership in Limpopo, SABC News reported.

However, Briefly News understands an interim leadership will be deployed to the province in due course. According to The Citizen, in a similar move in 2016, the EFF dissolved its KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape provincial structures ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Interim leadership to be deployed

In the interim, the EFF resolved that its Member of Parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi will be the convener of Limpopo's provisional leadership along with five other members who form part of a six-person team.

"It's strong leadership that will not take any nonsense from anyone and will never be bullied or undermined. The said bullies exist among the disgruntled in Limpopo, but they will never take chances with the temporary leadership. As such, we're guaranteed Limpopo will reap good results in 2024," Malema said.

As usual, South Africans offered vastly different opinions on the EFF's move, with some arguing they were in a crisis of power. Others opined the party was a ticking time bomb and on a downward spiral.

Locals add their voice to chorus

Briefly News brings readers some of the best reactions on social media.

@Joshua Mafolo wrote:

"Very interesting because if you watch the press conference after local government elections, Julius Malema was praising the Limpopo leadership for doing a good job. Something must be cooking. He probably thinks we have all forgotten and moved on. Some of us still remember these things, Julius."

@Wiseman Lungelo Nhlabathi said:

"Just apply the same notion countrywide to eradicate deterioration within the organization."

@Thabani Thabani added:

"He is correct it happens in businesses so why it's shouldn't be applied? It's is applied in the parliament so why not if Limpopo province is in the period of governance crisis?"

@Vanzylx Jozi mentioned:

"Send all EFF leaders to a finishing school in Switzerland, we would not mind if they come back speaking with a German accent, but at least they would know what efficiency means!"

@Koena Maliha Madia offered:

"He must step down and the reigns to Winnie Mandela's daughter now. Malema must also retire from politics, He is a veteran."

