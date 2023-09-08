A matriculant let people know that she had a terrible time writing one of her exam papers, and she got 700 000 views for venting

The disgruntled student made a TikTok video after doing her best writing a Life Orientation exam paper

Many people were interested to hear how it went, and her energetic storytelling did not disappoint

Many people were eager to hear how a matriculant's Life Orientation exam went. One student made a TikTok video letting people know she did not have a good time in her exam.

A TikTok video shows a matric student saying her Life Orientation final exam was tricky, and many could relate. Image: @sphosothando

Source: TikTok

A young lady's video ranting received over 129 0000 likes. Netizens cracked jokes after hearing her complaints about the school test.

Matriculant confused by Life Orientation exam

A student in grade 12 @sphosothando posted that she had no idea what they were asking her and her Life Orientation exam. The TikTokker explained that she thought everything would be simple and rely on common sense.

Instead, the learner said she wrote what she thought was correct. Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by matriculant's L.O rant

Many people thought that the student was funny with her take on Life Orientation. Online users comment sharing their experiences writing exams for the subject.

Luuyanda.uthando wrote:

"And to think that the grade 11s of 2022 were laughing at us when we were complaining about L.O. L.O is def not general knowledge."

ifw.mbuur commented:

"Please,someone finally said it."

luyandantozini added:

"This is so real The exact same thing happened to us last year. We were expecting LO questions and got Business Study questions BYE."

Nelly laughed:

"'LO is general knowledge',nizofa."

kayydee was amused:

"I swear you spoke in seven different languages."

