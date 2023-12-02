South Africa's summer season has been hotter than ever in 2023, as major areas such as Gauteng, Free State and more were affected by a heatwave

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has updated the public about what they can expect in December

Online users were not happy with the latest weather forecast after weeks of living with a heatwave

There have been reports of heat waves across South Africa. SAWS warned the population that the hot conditions will become common for months to come.

Gauteng, North West, and Free State will continue to experience a heatwave and SAWS issued a warning. Image: Ute Grabowsky / Michelle Spatari

Source: Getty Images

Online users complained about the latest weather predictions across four provinces, including Gauteng. Extreme weather across South Africa has gone from stormy to extremely hot.

High temperatures in SA expected early December

A SAWS forecaster explained that high temperatures are expected in South Africa until 4 December 2023. Molebohene Manthata told eNCA that thunderstorms cooled some areas, but temperatures are rising again.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

According to eNCA, SAWS warned that the heatwave will affect Gauteng, Free State and Northern Cape. The North West will also have high temperatures from 2 December 2023.

South Africa complains about heat

Many South Africans had hilarious comments about the extreme weather. One person joked the country needed a minister of heat waves.

Angela Bianca Mphana said:

"I think we need Minister of heatwave!"

Pinkett Pontsho Mokola added:

"We are now used to the heatwave in Free State."

Mahlogonolo Kolobe Bonoko wrote:

"More loadshedding for SA because the heat will take away Eskom power."

Shanga Ishmael Moholo commented:

"More loadshedding also but it is scorchingly hot."

Awelani Nemukombame NB reasoned:

"At this point, it's normal summer temperatures."

Video of DIY aircon fascinates SA

The heatwave forced people to find ways to cool down. The TikTok video of a creator's DIY aircon had many people interested.

Eskom's heatwave excuse for Stage 6 loadshedding sparks scepticism

Briefly News previously reported that Eskom announced the rolling out of Stage 6 loadshedding from Friday until 5 am on Monday.

The power utility cited a severe shortage of generating capacity and the necessity to replenish emergency reserves.

Eskom reported the loss of five generating units within the past 24 hours, resulting in a critical shortage of generation capacity, reported TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News