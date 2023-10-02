Two security guards filmed allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old disabled boy in a Ladysmith hospital have been terminated from their positions

The Department of Health in KZN has launched an investigation into the nursing staff involved in the assault

South Africans are glad the security guards have been fired but want to see justice for the teenage boy

LADYSMITH - Two security guards who were caught on camera allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old disabled boy have been fired.

Security guards who assaulted a teenage boy at a Ladysmith hospital have been dismissed. Images: Screenshot & Stock Photo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Investigation launched into assault of a teen boy

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health investigated the assault at a hospital in Ladysmith. In the one-minute clip, the security guards slapped the young child while he cried out loudly in a hospital ward.

The person taking the video alleged that the boy had been in the hospital for close to three weeks and the assaults were a daily occurrence.

The teenage boy reportedly had open wounds during the assault, reports EWN.

According to The Citizen, the incident occurred on Thursday night, 28 September. The video was brought to the attention of the hospital management the following day.

The Department of Health has launched an internal investigation against the nursing staff implicated in the incident. Ntokozo Maphisa, the department's spokesperson, says they are shocked and appalled by the incident.

Maphisa added that the incident has been reported to the police for investigation. The security guards in question were hired by an outsourced company.

South Africans weigh in on tragic assault of a teen boy

@sgigaba said:

"Good, what they did was a disgrace and criminal."

@MotseBakeman said:

"Fired, that's good... what about criminal charges?"

@mterran12 said:

"Firing them is not enough, criminal charges should be laid against them. They are thugs in uniform."

@nqukazi said:

"Why firing instead of putting them in jail? Imagine assaulting a helpless disabled child. Where is the EFF and ANCYL?"

@SnoopyBez said:

"Huge kudos to the young man who raised the alarm about this despicable behaviour. They have been fired, and the nursing staff are under investigation."

Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection unit accused of brutal assault

Briefly News previously reported that the eight suspended VIP Protection Unit members accused of beating up three men on the N1 near Fourways have been granted bail of R10 000.

The men attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail were caught on camera brutally assaulting SANDF trainees and knocking one of them unconscious.

The incident caused nationwide outrage, with many South Africans calling for their immediate arrest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News