A 25-year-old pregnant woman was sadly found hanging in a bathroom at Kopanong District Hospital in Vereeniging over the weekend

The woman's mother said her daughter displayed signs of mental health issues when she was admitted

South Africans have weighed in on the pregnant woman's tragic death, with some raising questions about her care

VEREENIGING - A 25-year-old woman was found hanging in a bathroom at Kopanong District Hospital in Vereeniging, Sedibeng, on Saturday morning, 9 September.

According to the Gauteng Department of Health, the woman was 29 weeks pregnant when she went to the hospital for medical treatment. Her mother escorted her.

Pregnant woman exhibited weird behaviour

TimesLIVE reported that the pregnant woman's mother told the hospital staff that her daughter had been displaying abnormal behaviour.

The young woman was then seen by a doctor who sedated her and admitted her to the maternity ward, with restraints, after a diagnosis.

The pregnant woman was later moved to the sideward because the crying babies triggered her condition.

Pregnant woman found hanging on her scarf

The department said that a nurse checked on the woman on Saturday morning, but she was not in her bed. The hospital staff then began searching the rest of the hospital and found the young woman hanging on the bathroom door from her headscarf.

Speaking to News24, Kedibone Thamae, the woman's mother, said her daughter displayed signs of mental illness when admitted.

Thamae said her daughter begged her not to leave after admission, but she told the young woman that she would return the following day. That was the last time she saw her daughter alive.

The mother added that her daughter was excited to be pregnant because she had suffered two miscarriages previously.

A spokesperson for the department, Motalatale Modiba, said the police had opened an inquest docket into Thamae's daughter's death.

South Africans react to the pregnant woman's death

Xhoba Phumzi Mbiyo said:

But if a patient had to be sedated and all, clearly, she was showing signs of suicide or the possibility of being a threat to herself. What measures were taken to limit the avenues for this patient to take their life? In fact, one can argue that she should have been immediately admitted to an appropriate facility."

Spha Alwande said:

"The province as a whole needs prayers."

Umphando Ka Darkie

"Just like that in the hospital toilet. Anyway, CCTV cameras will show if she was alone."

Jimmy James Msangaambe said:

"Very sad development ."

Jackals Bravo said:

"No woman, no cry. Have mercy God."

Louis du Plooy said:

"That place is a horror show..."

