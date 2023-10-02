A 61-year-old male nurse, Martin Mandla Mlotshwa, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for offering an illegal abortion to a patient

Mlotshwa told the patient that termination wasn't possible due to the pregnancy's advanced stage but offered to perform it for R700

South Africans feel the sentence was unfair because people who steal millions seem to get a slap on the wrist

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

MIDDLEBURG - A 61-year-old male nurse has been convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison after he offered a patient an illegal abortion.

Martin Mandla Mlotshwa has been convicted for trying to solicit R700 for an illegal abortion. Images: SAPS & Charles O'Rear/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Martin Mandla Mlotshwa was found guilty following a lengthy investigation by the Hawks' Middelburg-based serious corruption investigation unit.

Male nurse asked for R700 to perform an abortion

According to IOL, in 2019, a patient went to the Sead Community Health Care Centre (CHC) in eMzinoni, Bethal, seeking to terminate her pregnancy.

Mlotshwa introduced himself as Mr Sithole and told the patient that termination of her pregnancy was not possible because she was already past the 12-week mark.

The male nurse then offered to assist her with her abortion if she paid him R700. An arrangement to pay the funds was made, but Mlotshwa was reported to the police for his conduct.

The police transferred the matter to the Hawks. He was arrested in July 2019 and granted bail of R500, reports News24. He was sentenced on Friday, 29 September, on corruption charges.

South Africans weigh in on the corruption charges

@MelikhayaPants1 said:

"What is the government doing about the bogus foreign Drs advertising on electricity posts, robots their abortion services?"

@MabhedlaKa said:

"And big government tender corruption in the hundreds of millions gets 3 months or a R300k fine. Nice"

@thakhani88554 said:

"Risking your salary and job for R700 mxm, greed will be the downfall of many."

@LindsayMan35486 said:

"He gets 8 years for R700, and not one minister involved in State Capture has been sentenced. Shamila must be so proud."

@alanpeter796 said:

"8 years for 700 rands, at 61 years old, this is a death sentence."

SA nurse breaks down in tears after quitting toxic work environment

Briefly News previously reported that one woman quit her toxic job and went online to celebrate the bittersweet moment. The registered nurse recorded herself crying and smiling in her car after she resigned.

She posted the video on her TikTok page @mmakomanem_, and it resonated with many viewers. The lady couldn't believe she was weeping and tried hard to calm herself down in the short clip.

She screamed and said she never thought she would break down in tears after pulling the plug on her stressful job.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News