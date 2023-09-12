A woman went on TikTok to share a video of how she looked during pregnancy and how she looked before being pregnant

The mother-to-be shared a video showcasing the different stages of being pregnant and how the swelling made her look completely different

Netizens from across the globe flocked to the comment section to share similar stories, one woman spoke to Briefly News to share how her body changed during pregnancy

A lady went on social media to share a video of how different she looked before and during her pregnancy. Images: @tiffanyeweka7/TikTok.

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of side-by-side photos of herself before and during pregnancy.

Pregnant woman stuns

In the video, TikTok user @tiffanyeweka can be seen looking slim and trim in the before photo, while she seems noticeably more significant and more swollen in the photos that followed. The video has been viewed over 700K times and has thousands of likes, with many netizens having commented to share their own experiences with pregnancy weight gain.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Tebogo Mabala, whose body also drastically changed during pregnancy, says:

" I never thought I would be one of those people who gained a lot of weight during pregnancy, but I did. I've gained close to 25kgs and I felt like my body was completely out of control. I was so self-conscious, and I hateed the way I look. I know it's all for a good reason, but it's was hard to adjust to.

" I was so grateful to be pregnant, but I was also struggling with the changes to my body. I felt like I've lost control of my body. I was trying to be positive, but it's hard sometimes. Its true what this lady says pregnancy can truly humble you but seeing my daughter now it was worth it."

Watch the video below:

Netizens understand woman's video

The pregnant woman's video sparked a conversation about the unrealistic expectations often placed on women's bodies after childbirth. Many netizens have commented to say that they appreciate the woman's honesty and vulnerability and that her video has helped them feel less alone.

People shared their experiences in the comment section:

@user8454717454726 shared:

"I will never understand pregnancy nose."

@Kgobi Ledwaba commented:

"I was like "not bad" until I saw the last photo."

@Antonieta said:

"That’s why we should NEVER accept 50/50, we sacrifice everythinggg."

@wonderlustexplore explained:

"The fear of swelling had me on strictly no processed foods, little to no salt, water, exercise."

@ley_ley87 joked:

"Someone said "what bites y'all when you get pregnant"

@Bee shared:

"Crazy thing is my nose literally went back to its old size as soon as the baby came out! Like I woke up the next day, and it was back to normal."

