Tragedy struck as two young children in the West Rand, Johannesburg, died after consuming snacks from a taxi rank

Two other children who also ate the snacks were hospitalized, and the cause of death is currently unknown

South Africans are worried about the safety of children after two other kids died after consuming biscuits and juice from a spaza shop

JOHANNESBURG - Two young children have unfortunately died after consuming food from a taxi rank in the West Rand, Johannesburg.

Two toddlers passed away after eating suspected poisoned food at a taxi rank. Images: Stock Photo/Getty Images & Michele Spatari / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The incident happened on Wednesday, 4 October

Four children eat suspected poisoned food

According to TimesLIVE, four children ate snacks from the taxi rank. Two of the children, aged two and three, died after consuming the snacks.

The other two children were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the cause of death is currently unknown, and police have opened two dockets.

Provincial police commissioner Elias Mawela told EWN that the other children were treated and discharged from the hospital.

He added that the children will assist the police in their investigation.

The latest incident comes after two from Naledi, Soweto, died after consuming biscuits and juice from a local Spaza shop.

South Africans worry about the safety of children

Wiz Sin said:

"Too much unregulated food in South Africa is for the whole world. Too many spaza shops selling expired stuff."

Senzo Inno Mgoduka said:

"What is going on now? Our children are no longer safe"

Lindokuhle Mlindos Guzula said:

"Haibo, what is happening our kids are not safe at all."

Boss Bank said:

"Expired Snacks"

Lastman Zura said:

"See why all immigrant shops need strict operations? This thing of selling counterfeit products is going to kill our innocent communities."

