Two little girls aged four and two died after eating pap and salt that their mothers gave them to nibble on before supper

The heartbroken parents are awaiting post-mortem results that will determine their cause of death

The children complained about having stomach cramps after immediately eating and began foaming at the mouth

GAUTENG - Two children aged two and four died after eating pap and salt, and their distraught parents are awaiting post-mortem results to determine their cause of death. The little girls’ mothers, who are sisters, were preparing food and gave them pap as a snack to nibble on while they played outside.

Two children died after eating pap and salt in Orange Farm, Gauteng. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

After some time, one of the children complained about stomach pains and started foaming at the mouth. However, four-year-old Sebabatso and two-year-old Itumeleng Lerata were not sick prior to eating and continued to play as they normally did during the day.

Their aunty Moipone Lerata who spoke to Drum, said the older child immediately complained about stomach pains after eating. She lay down until her mother noticed she had saliva coming out of her mouth.

When the child tried to wake up, she was weak and frothing. Her mother rushed her to the clinic, but the child had passed away by the time they reached. Moipone called her sister, who was still at home with the two-year-old and was told that the child was also in the same state.

Doctors at the clinic tried to help, but unfortunately, she also passed away. According to Moipone, the doctors suspected that the children ate poison. She believes the children may have eaten something from the yard. However, without the post-mortem results, the family cannot get closure.

The children’s granny, Mapinky, told Daily Sun that pap was the little girls’ favourite food. She claims that the rest of the family also ate the same food, but nothing happened to them. Police are investigating an inquest following the deaths.

South Africans react to the deaths:

Trish Heywood said:

“They might have found some poisonous berries or leaves in the yard. Some kids do that.”

Khuliso Walter Khuls Makumbe commented:

“They had something more than just pap and salt.”

Humi Mphephethe posted:

"So sad."

Marilyn Mandi Cerfonteyn wrote:

“My condolences to the families, so very sad, may these two angels rest in peace.”

Percy Ndlovu Ndlovu added:

“Very sad.”

