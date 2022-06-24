A Free State woman was arrested for allegedly poisoning her nieces, their father and family cat with soup

The children who were aged 10 and 14 and their father died in hospital, and another child aged 11 is in ICU

The aunt could not give police an adequately explain as to why she disposed of the left-over bean soup

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

FREE STATE - A 21-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her two nieces, their father and family cat who ate bean soup that was poisoned. The children were aged 10 and 14, and another child aged 11 was hospitalised.

They were given the soup before leaving to work, and school at about mid-morning the children complained about stomach cramps. The children were admitted to Bethlehem clinic, and their father was taken to Phekolong hospital, where they died.

A Free State woman was arrested for allegedly killing two kids, their father, and cat. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Police spokesperson Captain Phumelelo Dhlamini said the third girl is admitted to Phekolong hospital and is in the intensive care unit. According to News24, the family cat was also found dead after eating the soup. Dhlamini said investigations revealed that the aunt did not eat the soup that she gave the family.

She also could not adequately explain why she disposed of the left-over soup. The aunt and her co-accused appeared in the Bethlehem Magistrate's Court.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Free State Education MEC, Tate Makgoe said the department was devastated by the death of the learners and conveyed his condolences to the family, according to The Citizen.

SA outraged over murder

Social media users believe that serious intervention is needed in the country since there have been far too many murders recently:

Ivy Sorour said:

"I am sure she poisoned them knowing full well what she was doing. She has a deep-rooted psychological problem. So young."

Tina Van Winkel posted

"Enough is enough now of this people poising their families."

Alice Mofolo commented:

"This is getting out of hand, killing, poisoning, suicide, we know people are depressed, living in this country it's stressful, but why killing, if you feel you are tired of living, take your life not others."

Euridice Manhica posted:

"Very tragic and disturbing."

Gauteng father suspected of killing his 3 kids with poisoned energy drinks, 1 child survives, another unharmed

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Gauteng Police has reported that the father of three children who were killed after drinking energy drinks he had given them, was found unconscious at his home in Ratanda, Heidelburg on Thursday, 26 May.

Police officers went to his house after his children collapsed and died while at school. He was then rushed to the hospital and is currently being kept under police guard. Brigadier Brenda Muridili says it is believed that the father poisoned his children and they are now investigating a case of murder and attempted murder, according to TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News