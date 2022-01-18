Orania has announced that it seeks highly skilled young people to move there this year and boost its economy

ORANIA - Orania, an Afrikaans town in the Northern Cape, has announced that it seeks highly skilled young people to move there this year and boost its economy.

Joost Strydom, the leader of the Orania movement, said the town needed improvement to keep up with the rest of South Africa. The town's growing population has led to an influx of job opportunities and vacancies that need to be filled.

Strydom added that Afrikaners with practical skills (such as engineers and plumbers) are highly sought after in Orania and skilled workers in the arts and education sectors.

Orania's plans for future growth

Strydom said that he wishes to see Orania reach the same financial prestige and economic activity as the rest of South Africa, TimesLIVE reports. However, he added that the only way to reach this goal sustainably is to grow the town's labour force.

"This can only happen through performance. Because we also do not build on a temporary phenomenon but want to establish a free Afrikaner home for our children's children, we must develop the skill levels that can withstand the test of time," Strydom said.

The 2 000 -strong town in the Karoo was established in 1963. It is seen as the last apartheid town as most residents are white Afrikaans people.

Reactions to Orania's announcement

@keanon__ believes:

"Y'all need to let this place and its people fade into obscurity where they belong."

@NoiseyAttic asked:

"Say you get a whole group of highly skilled workers... They just all happen to be black... Would you send them away?"

@Grego26108665 believe:

"The Orania of today. It was clear then and is clear today, but.........greed. FW said it. The latter has cost the Afrikaner everything."

